HCLTech shares tank 9% after Q4 miss; FY27 guidance disappoints Street

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) shares tanked 8.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,316 per share. At 9:19 AM, HCLTechnologies share price was trading 8.6 per cent lower at ₹1,317 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 78,929.32. The stock was under pressure after the company released its Q4FY26 results

HCLTech Q4FY26 results highlights:

HCLTech guided for revenue growth of 1–4 per cent in CC at the company level, and 1.5–4.5 per cent for its services business — the lowest in at least six years. Check detailed results here On a constant currency (CC) basis, which excludes currency fluctuations beyond companies’ control, revenue rose 2.4 per cent, while dollar revenue grew 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y. For the full year, CC growth stood at 3.9 per cent, slightly below its guidance of 4–4.5 per cent.HCLTech guided for revenue growth of 1–4 per cent in CC at the company level, and 1.5–4.5 per cent for its services business — the lowest in at least six years.

Brokerages’ view on HCLTech

Nomura | Buy | Target cut to ₹1,600 from ₹1,700

The brokerage noted that HCLTech posted an all-around miss in Q4FY26 and delivered a disappointing FY27 guidance. Nomura expects margin normalisation to play out through FY27, supported by a recovery in the Products business and easing restructuring costs. The brokerage trimmed its FY27-28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 5-7 per cent, factoring in lower growth and the client-specific headwinds. The revised target price is based on an unchanged 20x FY28 EPS multiple, in line with the multiple ascribed to Infosys.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹1,650 from ₹1,700

Analysts noted that HCLTech missed revenue and margin estimates. FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1-4 per cent Y-o-Y in CC — with services growth guided at 1.5-4.5 per cent — also came in below Motilal Oswal's expectation of 3-6 per cent.

The brokerage noted that this performance is a miss on guidance, with HCLTech's premium multiple historically premised on its ability to grow faster than large-cap peers. At the midpoint of FY27 guidance, that growth premium disappears.

READ | Infosys Q4 preview: PAT may slip 2% QoQ; Iran war, GenAI impact eyed HCLTech flagged a 2-3 per cent deflationary impact on its revenues from generative artificial intelligence (AI), with the broader industry expected to face a higher drag of 3-5 per cent.

The brokerage trimmed its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 2.5 per cent for FY27 and 4.2 per cent for FY28, factoring in softer guidance, client-specific headwinds, and early GenAI-led deflation. The brokerage now expects HCLTech to deliver a USD revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4 per cent over FY25-28, with an Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin of 17.9 per cent annually.

Despite near-term pressures, the brokerage maintained its long-term thesis — HCLTech's exposure to engineering research and development (R&D), chip design, and infrastructure management makes it relatively more resilient compared to application-heavy peers, a characteristic that has held up in previous downcycles.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Add | Target: ₹1,450

The brokerage said that HCLTech posted weak operational performance in Q4FY26 and guided cautiously for FY27. It trimmed its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, factoring in the softer Q4 performance, weaker-than-expected FY27 guidance, and potential delays in the closure of pending acquisitions. The brokerage expects the stock to remain under pressure in the near term, given the Q4 miss and guidance disappointment.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Downgraded to Reduce | Target cut to ₹1,350 from ₹1,440

The brokerage lowered its target multiple to 18x (vs 19x earlier) and cut FY27-28E estimates by 1-2 per cent, given lower growth visibility. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.