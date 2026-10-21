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Home / Markets / News / HD Fire Protect lists at 24% premium over IPO price after 132x subscription

HD Fire Protect lists at 24% premium over IPO price after 132x subscription

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹334, a premium of 23.39 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹335, a premium of 23.62 per cent.

HD Fire Protect lists at 24% premium over IPO price after 132x subscription

HD Fire Protect lists at 24% premium over IPO price after 132x subscription

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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IPO listing: Shares of HD Fire Protect listed on the BSE and NSE at a strong premium of nearly 24 per cent against the issue price of ₹271, in line with grey market expectations.
 
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹334, a premium of 23.39 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹335, a premium of 23.62 per cent.
 
HD Fire Protect IPO's grey market premium (GMP) indicated a listing premium of 25.83 per cent at ₹341.
 
HD Fire Protect IPO: The offer received bids for 2,42,60,01,270 shares as against 1,84,20,492 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 131.70 times.
 
 
The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 256.65 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 203.21 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 30.49 time.

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HD Fire Protect IPO Details
 
HD Fire Protect IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 2.63 crore shares of ₹712.13 crore. HD Fire Protect IPO bidding opened for subscription on Oct 13, 2026 and closed on Oct 15, 2026. The allotment for the HD Fire Protect IPO is expected to be finalised on Oct 16, 2026.
 
HD Fire Protect IPO is set issue price band at ₹258 to ₹271 per share. The lot size for an application is 55 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor is ₹14,905. Ambit Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
 
HD Fire Protect Limited is an Indian manufacturer and supplier of fire protection equipment and systems, offering water, foam and gas-based fire suppression solutions. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio across eight product categories, including sprinklers, alarm valves and accessories, deluge valves and systems, foam equipment and suppression systems, monitors and nozzles, water spray nozzles, custom-engineered systems and gas suppression systems.

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:01 AM IST