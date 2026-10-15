HDB Financial shares fall 4% after Q2 results as brokerages cut targets

HDB Financial Services Q2 results review: HDB Financial Services reported its Q2FY27 results after market hours on Wednesday, delivering weak performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27).

Subsequently, the company's counter fell on Thursday. At 9:17 AM, HDB Financial Services share price was trading 3.14 per cent lower at ₹565.30 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.33 per cent at 22,698.30. In intraday trade, the stock fell 3.6 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹562 per share.

HDB Financial Services Q2 results highlights:

HDB Financial Services reported a 34.2 per cent surge in profit after tax to ₹780 crore in the September quarter of FY27, driven by higher loan demand and lower provisions. The company earned a PAT of ₹581 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net interest income rose 15.6 per cent to ₹2,534 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, up from ₹2,192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

HDB Financial Services' total income rose 12 per cent to ₹3,188 crore for the quarter under review from ₹2,851 crore in the year-ago period.

The company registered a 12 per cent growth in gross loan book to ₹1.24 lakh crore during the quarter under review compared with ₹1.12 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The financial services firm's asset quality improved with Gross stage 3 loans declining to 2.43 per cent of total loans at the end of September 2026, from 2.81 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerages’ view on HDB Financial Services Q2 results

Nirmal Bang

The brokerage noted that HDBFS reported its 2QFY27 numbers, with disbursement being a silver lining in terms of growth offshoots. Disbursements grew 18.7 per cent y-o-y. Disbursement expansion was supported by an increase in the customer franchise at 24.8 million customers.

Nirmal Bang added that the company’s operational performance continues to be stable and the cost-to-income ratio continues to follow a downward trajectory and currently stands at 39.3 per cent for the core lending business.

The brokerage added that AUM growth continues to disappoint with a muted 11.6 per cent growth y-o-y. The slowdown in AUM growth is attributed to a higher run-rate of repayments relative to disbursements.

It added that, while the management aims to maintain 8.2 per cent NIM in the near term, the risk of further increase in interest rates persists. Credit costs witnessed a slight uptick amid the seasonality effect in 2Q. PAT experienced a minor sequential contraction of 0.6 per cent.

Nirmal Bang has downgraded HDB Financial Services to ‘Hold’ and cut its target price to ₹650 from ₹750. The stock is currently trading at 1.9 times its estimated price-to-book value for September 2028.

JM Financial

The brokerage noted that HDB reported a weak quarter with asset quality slipping despite improving disbursement momentum.

JM Financial added that HDB’s cyclical recovery appears to have turned, with asset quality deteriorating even as disbursement momentum, particularly in EL, improves.

It highlighted that key things to watch for the company are normalisation in asset quality parameters, especially in asset finance; continued improvement in non-consumer finance disbursements; ability to maintain margins in a rising rate scenario given a high share of fixed-rate assets; and the final insurance commission guidelines, given HDB’s relatively higher dependence on insurance commissions versus diversified peers.

JM Financial has cut its earnings estimates for financial years 2027 and 2028 by 3–8 per cent and lowered its target price for HDB Financial Services to ₹650 from ₹820. The brokerage maintains an ‘Add’ rating and values the stock at twice its estimated book value for FY28, factoring in a return on assets of around 2.5 per cent and a return on equity of 15 per cent over FY27–FY29.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.