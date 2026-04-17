HDFC AMC jumps 5% post Q4 results; Motilal Oswal retains buy for 18% upside

HDFC share price today: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) gained nearly 5 per cent in early trade today after the company reported strong numbers in the March quarter (Q4FY26). HDFC AMC shares made a high of ₹2,789 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of 10:35 AM, HDFC AMC shares were up 4.7 per cent at ₹2,788, with 0.8 million equities changing hands, according to NSE data.

HDFC AMC has reported 2.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹622.66 crore for the three months ended March 2026. The company had posted a PAT of ₹638.46 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,051.51 crore in the quarter under review.

For full FY26, the fund house's profit grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,858.06 crore, and revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to ₹4,122.16 crore.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Wipro, Jio Fin, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, BPCL, RVNL In another related development, the board of HDFC AMC has recommended a final dividend of ₹54 per equity share for financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on HDFC AMC shares for a target price of ₹3,170, while highlighting that its non-mutual fund (non-MF) business will drive incremental growth going forward. The target implies an upside of around 17 per cent from the CMP.

The brokerage said that HDFC AMC has reported in line revenue and that profitability remained healthy, with Ebitda rising 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹850 crore in the fourth quarter. FY26's Ebitda increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y.

The brokerage said that it broadly retains its earnings estimates for FY26–FY28, expecting the asset manager's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent, Ebitda at 14 per cent, PAT at 15 per cent, and AUM at 16 per cent over FY26–28.

ALSO READ: Analyst picks 3 midcap stocks for up to 40% upside as index crosses 200-DMA On the mutual fund front, the company launched seven new schemes during the year. The company added 3.5 million investors (almost half of net industry additions), taking the total unique investor count for the company to 16.7 million. The brokerage noted that HDFC AMC is diversifying beyond its core mutual fund business into alternatives, portfolio management services (PMS), and international offerings, which are expected to support long-term growth.

Motilal Oswal said that HDFC AMC remains a strong player in the mutual fund industry, backed by robust financial and fund performance, steady AUM growth, best-in-class cost efficiency, and a strong retail presence. Despite short-term market volatilities, the company’s long-term fundamentals remain solid.