HDFC AMC shares slip 5% despite Q1 earnings beat; buy, sell or hold?
HDFC AMC has reported 12% Y-o-Y growth in consolidated PAT at ₹837.13 crore for Q1. Its revenue from operations grew by 13.6% y-o-Y to ₹1,099.72 crore, while AUM stood at ₹9.35 trillion.
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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HDFC AMC share price today: HDFC Asset Management Company shares fell 5 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results. The stock opened lower at ₹2,722.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and slipped to an intraday low of ₹2,587.60.
As of 9:40 AM, the stock was trading 4.7 per cent lower at ₹2,601.00.
In comparison, the Nifty 50 index traded 0.13 per cent higher at 24,107.
Earlier on Wednesday, the asset management firm reported 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹837.13 crore for the three months ended June 2026, driven by strong operational revenue. The company had posted a PAT of ₹747.55 crore for the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Its revenue from operations rose 13.6 per cent to ₹1,099.72 crore during the quarter under review versus ₹968.15 crore a year earlier.
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HDFC AMC's Assets Under Management (AUM) rose to ₹9.35 trillion crore from ₹8.3 trillion.
Post quarterly results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,300, implying an upside of 21 per cent from the previous close.
It said HDFC AMC reported strong performance in the June quarter. The earnings beat estimates, aided by higher treasury income, while operating revenue grew 14 per cent to nearly ₹1,100 crore.
The company's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) increased 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9.4 trillion, supported by healthy growth in equity, hybrid and ETF assets. SIP assets climbed 16 per cent to ₹2.3 trillion, reflecting resilient investor participation despite market volatility.
The brokerage has raised its FY27/FY28 earnings estimates to factor in higher yield assumptions and other income, partially offset by higher employee costs. It expects around 15 per cent CAGR in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, alongside around 15 per cent AUM growth over FY26-28. ===========================================
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:36 AM IST