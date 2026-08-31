HDFC Bank: DIIs, public investors keep faith even as stock underperforms

HDFC Bank stock: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and public investors have steadily increased their holdings in HDFC Bank even as the stock of the country's largest private bank remained one of the biggest laggards on Dalal Street.

According to data analysed by Business Standard, DII ownership in HDFC Bank rose to 36.3 per cent in the June 2026 quarter, from 31.4 per cent in September 2025, marking an increase of 4.9 per cent.

Data showed that the increase was consistent. DII holding stood at 31.4 per cent at the end of the September 2025 quarter. It increased to 32.2 per cent in December 2025, 34.9 per cent in March 2026 and 36.3 per cent in June 2026.

Analysts said that the rise in DIIs' stake was supported by sustained buying from mutual funds. Going by the data, overall MF holdings increased to 26.5 per cent in June 2026, from 22.5 per cent in the September 2025 quarter. Similarly, public shareholding in HDFC Bank has also gone up. As per the data, public holding increased to 11.3 per cent in June 2026, from 10.6 per cent in September 2025.

FPIs pare stake

In contrast, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pared their stake in the lender. As per the data, holdings fell to 49.9 per cent in June 2026 from 55.8 per cent in September 2025 -- showing a decline of 5.9 per cent. Analysts said that FPI ownership in Indian equities has fallen around 300 bps during the period September 2025 to June 2026. Their ownership in HDFC Bank has fallen in line with the reduction in their exposure to Indian markets.

Contrarian value play?

Avinash Gorakhshar, founder at Avinash Mentor Research, said that DIIs, including MFs, are treating HDFC Bank as a classic contrarian value play, betting that its post-merger profitability squeeze is a temporary operational adjustment rather than a structural flaw.

According to G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics Research, DIIs have consistently increased exposure to the bank for two reasons -- i) the stock has fallen consistently over the last one year; ii) its valuation became more and more attractive.

According to NSE data, HDFC Bank has corrected 27 per cent in 2026 so far and declined 23 per cent in a year, compared with a 7.8 per cent and 1.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index during the same period.

"Though its short-term relative performance has been quite bad, the long-term prospects remain attractive due to cheap valuation," he said, adding that had these DIIs not absorbed some of FPI selling in HDFC Bank, their notional losses in the stock would have been much more.

HDFC Bank stock: 4 things to watch before fresh buying

Credit-to-deposit (C/D) ratio trajectory: Gorakhshar said that investors should closely track whether deposit growth consistently outpaces advance growth (e.g., deposit growth of 14+ per cent vs. loan growth of 12 per cent).

Deposit mobilisation & CASA ratio: Replacing high-cost legacy wholesale borrowings depends on accumulating low-cost Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits. Track quarterly deposit growth and the CASA share. A rising CASA ratio keeps cost of funds low.

NIM recovery: Watch for sequential quarterly expansion in NIMs. Gorakhshar said that expanding NIMs indicate that higher-yielding retail/MSME loans and low-cost deposits are displacing legacy debts.