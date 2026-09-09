HDFC Bank, HDFC Life at 52-wk lows, down 30% in 2026; analyst flags worries
G Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research believes that rate hike fears, growth prospects weigh on HDFC Bank; while insurance stocks are concerned about regulatory move on commissions/distribution costs.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Share prices of HDFC Bank and HDFC Life crashed to fresh 52-week lows in Wednesday's intraday trade amid weakness in the broader market. HDFC Bank hit a low of ₹690.65 - down nearly 2 per cent in trade; while HDFC Life dipped 3.5 per cent to register a new 52-week low at ₹515.10 on the NSE. HDFC Bank has shed 28.5 per cent so far in 2026, and now trades at the lowest point since June 2024. Similarly, HDFC Life has shed 31.3 per cent thus far in the calendar year, and quotes near a two-year low. Analysts attribute the sustained selling pressure at these counters to worries over the future growth prospects. At 10:55 AM, HDFC Bank traded 1.2 per cent lower at ₹694, with trades of around 14.12 million shares on the NSE. HDFC Life was down 2.7 per cent at ₹519, amid a trading volume of 2.9 million shares. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty quoted 0.4 per cent lower at 23,535.
Why are HDFC Bank, HDFC Life shares trading on a weak note?G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research reckons that in the short-term HDFC Bank in particular may remain weak, as compared to HDFC Life. The analyst flags potential slow business growth, and other macro-economic factors as a key concern for HDFC Bank. "HDFC Bank is finding it difficult to beat peers in terms of business growth. Further, with oil near the $100-mark fears of a rate hike have increased. This may act as a headwind for the banking industry," says Chokkalingam. He, however, adds the stock looks good from the long-term perspective at current valuations. In the case of HDFC Life, the analyst says that the stock has corrected despite good numbers. In fact, insurance-related stocks have slipped in recent days despite robust August premium growth collections. Chokkalingam flags that monthly insurance premium growth fluctuates widely, between strong double-digit to single-digit. Hence, the market has not gained confidence from August premium numbers. Going forward, for the next 3-4 years HDFC Life may report single-digit premium growth, adds the analyst. That apart, fears of any regulatory changes weigh on the sentiment for the insurance sector. "The government and insurance regulator are concerned of the high commissions and distribution costs involved in the insurance industry. There are fears that the government and the regulator may take some steps to bring down these costs, which in turn may hamper premium collections," says Chokkalingam. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Q1 earnings snapshotHDFC Bank reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at ₹19,060 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY27), supported by lower provisions and a near 7 per cent increase in net interest income (NII). The bank's net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 3.26 per cent in Q1FY27 from 3.38 per cent in Q4FY26. HDFC Life Insurance posted a 12 per cent YoY rise to ₹611 crore in Q1FY27 net profit, aided by growth in its premium collections, particularly from policy renewals. Net premium income increased around 14 per cent to ₹16,548 crore. First-year premiums from new policies rose nearly 6 per cent, while renewal premiums increased nearly 19 per cent. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock/stocks belong to the respective analyst/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 11:18 AM IST