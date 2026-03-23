HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Fin among 13 Nifty 50 stocks hit 52-week lows

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank among the financials, saw a total of 13 stocks from the Nifty 50 index hit respective 52-week lows after a sharp sell-off in equities.

Hindustan Unilever and ITC from the fast moving consumer goods, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro from information technology (IT), and Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the other stocks from the benchmark index that registered respective 52-week lows on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade.

Meanwhile, a total of 100 stocks from the Nifty 500 index hit new 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.

Dabur India, Emami, Godrej Consumer Industries, GAIL (India), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), ITC Hotels, Jubilant FoodWorks, UTI AMC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, LIC Housing Finance and Lodha Developers were among the notable shares to hit 52-week lows.

READ | HDFC Bank mcap falls below ₹12 trn; down 10% in 3 days post Atanu's exit The escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia region have inflicted a structural shock on global energy supply chains. Given India’s heavy reliance on imports of crude oil, LNG, and LPG, the conflict is transmitting directly through input cost inflation, energy shortages, and logistical disruptions.

“Escalating geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, continued currency weakness, and persistent FII outflows are keeping the market environment fragile and highly volatile. The key overhang remains the US–Israel–Iran conflict, which is now directly impacting global energy flows. Heightened concerns around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude above $110 per barrel, increasing inflationary risks and external vulnerabilities for India,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, ACC and Ambuja Cements from the cement sector hit 52-week lows. In the past one month, these stocks declined up to 21 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has slipped 12 per cent during the same period.

The cement sector is currently navigating near-term margin pressure, as fuel costs - which constitute 30–35 per cent of total production cost - have increased sharply. This is expected to result in EBITDA compression and potential earnings downgrades over the next few quarters, Axis Securities said.

However, the demand outlook remains robust, supported by sustained government infrastructure spending, steady housing demand, and gradual recovery in private capex. The brokerage firm expects cement demand to grow at 6–8 per cent over FY26–FY28, providing strong volume visibility and cushioning the impact of cost pressures.

Analysts maintain a cautious stance in the short term, but remain constructive over the medium to long term. The brokerage firm recommend using any meaningful correction as an opportunity to accumulate high-quality, cost-efficient players. Its top picks' in the sector are UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Cements. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)