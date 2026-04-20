HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Which stock to buy after Q4 result? Analysts weigh

HDFC Bank share price, ICICI Bank share price today

Analysts have retained their bullish outlook on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, following the private lenders’ March quarter (Q4FY26) results. Between them, they remain watchful of HDFC Bank’s growth trajectory but expect a re-rating of ICICI Bank over the medium-term.

“HDFC Bank delivered a broadly in-line Q4FY26 performance on the profitability front, with strong traction in deposit growth. However, a meaningful acceleration in loan growth is still awaited and remains a key trigger for potential re-rating of the stock,” analysts at Antique Stock Broking said with a ‘Buy’ rating and a negatively revised share price target of ₹1,055 (from ₹1,100).

For ICICI Bank, JM Financial said that given the bank’s sector-leading loan growth, better net interest margin (NIM) management and strong asset quality trends, the stock shall continue to command a premium valuation among large banks.

The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank while positively revising its target price to ₹1,630 (from ₹1,550).

On the bourses, HDFC Bank share price slipped 1.2 per cent intraday (₹790), while ICICI Bank share price rose 1.9 per cent (₹1,373.3). By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was 0.17 per cent higher at 9:31 AM.

Q4 results snapshot

HDFC Bank reported a 9-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in Q4FY26 net profit at ₹19,220 crore, supported by steady revenue growth and lower provisions.

It saw a net interest income (NII) of ₹33,080 crore, up 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y, with NIMs on total assets increasing 3 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 3.38 per cent.

The banks’ total loans grew 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹29.4 trillion, led by SME loans (up 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y) and corporate loans (13 per cent Y-o-Y).

Deposits, meanwhile, rose 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹31.1 trillion. HDFC Bank’s CASA deposits grew 12.2 per cent in the March 2026 quarter, taking the CASA ratio to 34.1 per cent. Loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) moderated further to 94.6 per cent versus 98.7 per cent in Q3FY26.

While HDFC Bank’s numbers were largely in line with Street estimates, ICICI Bank reported a beat.

The private bank reported a net profit of ₹13,700 crore (up 8 per cent Y-o-Y and 21 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4FY26, with NII at ₹22,980 crore (up 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.8 per cent Q-o-Q) and NIM at 4.32 per cent (up 2bps Q-o-Q).

On the business front, however, ICICI Bank saw a solid 15.8-per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cent Q-o-Q) growth in total loans, led by continued traction in business banking (up 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y/7.6 per cent Q-o-Q) and retail loans (11 per cent Y-o-Y/5.5 per cent Q-o-Q). Domestic corporate loans also jumped 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y/3.1 per cent Q-o-Q.

Deposit, too, recorded a strong growth of 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y (up 8.1 per cent Q-o-Q), with CASA

deposits rising 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y/11.4 per cent Q-o-Q. CASA ratio, thus, improved to 41.4 per cent.

Both the lenders clocked an improvement in asset quality and provisions.

According to Emkay Global ICICI Bank reported a strong bounce back in credit growth after a conscious pull-back in H1FY26, led by opportunistic growth in the corporate (including overseas) and strong traction in the rural (including gold loans) and business banking segments.

“This, coupled with stable margins and negligible provisions, led to 9 per cent profit beat and best-in-class return on asset (RoA) of 2.4 per cent. The management believes that though the West Asia crisis has clouded the macro-outlook, the bank has enough levers and so it does not see any risk to its growth trajectory,” it said.

Emkay Global, too, has a ‘Buy’ rating with an unchanged target of ₹1,785.

HDFC Bank, however, has refrained from reiterating its earlier FY27 loan growth guidance of outpacing system growth amid improving system credit growth.

It will, instead, evaluate lending opportunities on a risk-reward framework, though it remains confident of continuing its track record of gaining deposit market share.

“While system credit growth is improving, HDFC Bank may see calibrated loan growth given its efforts on LDR improvement. Consequently, bank’s earnings trajectory hinges on operating leverage and mix improvement rather than balance sheet expansion,” noted Equirus Securities.

Operating leverage sustaining from past investments, along with incremental revenue growth, should drive positive jaws over FY27-FY28, aiding ~10bps RoA expansion each year, the brokerage said while retaining its ‘Long’ rating and a target price of ₹1,160.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank earnings outlook

Emkay Global retained its earnings estimates for HDFC Bank and expects RoA to steadily improve (1.9-2 per cent over FY27-29). By comparison, its expects ICICI Bank to deliver 2.1-2.2 per cent RoA over the same period.

Motilal Oswal, too, held its earnings estimates for HDFC Bank with FY27 RoA and RoE estimates of 1.84 per cent and 14.4 per cent, respectively, while estimating FY27 RoA and RoE of 2.2 per cent and 15.9 per cent, respectively, for ICICI Bank.

“Due to its strong underwriting track record, we believe HDFC Bank is relatively better placed in case of any flare-up in MSME stress. With a higher share of mortgages, the bank could also benefit from a turn in the rate cycle. We estimate the bank to deliver a ~15 per cent CAGR in NII and a 20 per cent CAGR in core PAT over FY26-28,” ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ and revised is target lower to ₹1,080. =============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.