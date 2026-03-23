HDFC Bank, L&T: How to trade these 2 heavyweights at CMP? Analyst says this
Kunal Kamble, technical analyst at Bonanza cautions against venturing into HDFC Bank stock for now due to a weak chart setup; while he sees support for Larsen & Toubro around ₹3,100 levels.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Index heavyweights - HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have plunged up to 23 per cent thus far in March amid adverse news flow at these counters. Both these stocks have a cumulative weightage of around 9 per cent in the Nifty 50 and around 11.3 per cent in the Sensex. Meanwhile, the Sensex and the Nifty declined around 10 per cent thus far in March. HDFC Bank has seen an accelerated fall of over 11 per cent in the last three trading sessions after its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned suddenly citing certain happenings and practices at the bank against his personal values and ethics. The stock has declined 15.5 per cent thus far this month. The sell-off in HDFC Bank stock has led to its market capitalisation dip below ₹12 trillion mark for the first time since December 2024. READ MORE Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro slumped 23 per cent in March owing to its significant business exposure in the war hit West Asian region. The company reportedly generates roughly 35 per cent of its revenue from West Asia. Despite the company's assurance that 95 per cent of its West Asian business remains unaffected, the stock today quoted with a loss of 4 per cent. READ MORE Given this background, here's a technical outlook on HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro at current levels by Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.
HDFC BankCurrent Market Price (CMP): ₹751 The weekly chart shows that the stock has declined sharply after a breakdown, and may be due for technical bounce as it approaches a rising trendline support, says Kunal Kamble.
The above chart shows that the stock dipped sharply after breaking below ₹900-mark in mid-February Despite the potential pullback, the analyst cautions that stock remains below all key short-term and long-term EMAs, indicating overall weakness in the broader trend. The short-term 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) stands at ₹900, and the long-term 200-week EMA at ₹825. Kamble fears that any bounce may face selling pressure again, hence advocates against creating fresh positions for now, and urges strict stop loss discipline to existing positions.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Current Market Price: ₹3,300 Larsen & Toubro stock has turned weak in the short term after a sharp rejection from the ₹4,100 zone on the weekly chart, highlights Kamble.
"The stock has slipped below its short-term moving average and RSI is below 40, indicating weak momentum," explains the analyst from Bonanza. The analyst, however, believes that a move above ₹3,600 can trigger a pullback towards ₹3,900. On the downside, Kamble sees support placed for Larsen & Toubro near ₹3,100. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals stock market trading HDFC Bank L&T Larsen & Toubro stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid West Asia
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:07 PM IST