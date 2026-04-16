HDFC Bank Q4 results preview: Profit may rise up to 9% YoY; NII seen steady

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results preview: Brokerage expectations

HDFC Bank is expected to report a steady set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with modest growth in profit and net interest income (NII), stable asset quality, and improving traction in both loans and deposits, according to brokerage estimates.

Analysts believe the lender may see a steady quarter, characterised by mid-single digit NII growth and high-single digit profit expansion. While loan growth remains healthy, they said deposit mobilisation trends and margin trajectory will be key monitorables.

Besides, management commentary on margin outlook, deposit growth strategy, and credit demand trends will guide the market sentiment for FY27.

HDFC Bank Q4 results date and time:

HDFC Bank said a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026 to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of HDFC Bank for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2026.

The Bank will also likely recommend dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and fix a record date for the same.

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results preview:

Nomura

The global brokerage has a slightly conservative estimate for HDFC Bank’s Q4 earnings, projecting net profit at ₹18,900 crore, implying a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and a marginal 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise.

NII is projected at ₹33,400 crore, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent sequentially.

Nomura expects HDFC Bank’s Q4 loan growth to remain robust at around 12 per cent Y-o-Y, while deposits are likely to grow faster at nearly 14 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by a strong end-of-quarter accretion.

Margins, however, may remain under pressure, as per the brokerage, with net interest margins (NIMs) seen moderating by 4 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 3.4 per cent due to the full transmission of the December 2025 rate cut.

Asset quality, according to Nomura, should remain benign, with credit costs inching up 4bps Q-o-Q.

“Outlook on margins, loan/deposit growth, commentary on developments post Chairman-exit will be key monitorables,” Nomura said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

MOFSL expects HDFC Bank to post a net profit of ₹19,200 crore in Q4FY26, up 9 per cent year-on-year and 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. NII is estimated at ₹33,660 crore, reflecting a growth of around 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

The brokerage sees India’s biggest private sector lender’s loan growth improving gradually, with advances tracking system growth at around 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.28 trillion. Deposit growth is expected to remain healthy at 11.2 per cent to ₹30.18 trillion, supported by continued focus on granular retail deposits and branch expansion.

Asset quality, MOFSL said, is likely to remain stable, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPAs (NNPA) seen steady at around 1.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, in Q4FY26.

“We expect growth in advances to be led by corporate, BB, gold segments. We also expect NIM to remain flat, with repo repricing offset by CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut benefits and term-deposit (TD) repricing. Cost ratios and opex may decline marginally Q-o-Q, while absence of seasonal stress could keep credit costs under control at 42 bps,” the brokerage said.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan

The brokerage expects HDFC Bank to report a net profit of ₹19,070 crore, up 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q. NII is pegged at ₹33,770 crore, implying a growth of 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.5 per cent sequentially.

The brokerage estimates steady operating performance, with pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) likely to grow around 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Loan growth momentum, it said, is expected to remain intact at 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while deposit growth may outpace advances with a rise of 14.4 per cent, helping ease the elevated credit-deposit ratio.

On asset quality, analysts expect stability to persist, supported by strong underwriting and collection efficiencies, although select stress pockets such as MSMEs remain monitorable.