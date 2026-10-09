HDFC Bank, SBI, Federal, Canara Bank up 2%; what's driving banking stocks?

Bank shares price movement

Bank stocks, both private and public sector banks (PSBs), were in focus, with HDFC Bank , State Bank of India ( SBI ), Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deals.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the structural shift in balance sheets, with increasingly pro-cyclical loan yields supported by fixed-rate deposits, should drive net interest margin (NIM) expansion for banks, especially the large private banks, even if the expected rate cycle is relatively shallow.

At 11:18 AM on Friday, the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were up 1.1-1.3 per cent, as compared to a 1.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Brokerages view on banks

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) October monetary policy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent, its first hike since February 2023, and shifted the stance from neutral to “calibrated tightening” as inflation risks from crude, food prices and broader price pressures increased.

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The large FCNR (B) (Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank) mobilisation and currently comfortable system liquidity reduce the immediate need for banks to aggressively raise domestic deposit rates, potentially extending the asset-liability repricing benefit. Thus margins are anticipated to witness an increase of 5-10 bps based on asset mix across banks, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The RBI’s shift to a tightening cycle, with a 25 bps repo rate hike and a more hawkish stance, reflects rising inflationary pressures and points to further rate increases ahead. While higher rates typically raise concerns about growth and asset quality, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities believe the current cycle poses limited risk, given healthy balance sheets, tighter underwriting standards in recent years, and stronger borrower fundamentals.

Asset-quality risks remain contained, while frontline private banks are best placed to benefit through NIM expansion, supporting the potential for earnings surprises despite slower loan growth, the brokerage firm said.

While rising rate cycles are often viewed with caution given their impact on growth and asset quality, analysts believe the current cycle poses limited risk. Historically, rate-tightening episodes driven by global inflation and liquidity dynamics have had a smaller bearing on credit costs than cycles preceded by prolonged domestic credit excesses.

The sector enters this phase with healthy balance sheets, having already tightened underwriting standards following regulatory concerns around unsecured lending during FY23-24.

“We see limited evidence of any build-up in credit risk and believe most portfolios are well positioned to absorb higher rates. Furthermore, incremental credit growth in recent quarters has been led by corporates, whose balance sheets remain significantly stronger than in prior cycles. While we do expect loan growth to moderate, we believe the slowdown will be driven less by higher interest rates and more by the normalization of elevated credit demand seen after the Middle East crisis, which had supported short-term financing requirements across segments,” Kotak Institutional Equities said.

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