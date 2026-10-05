HDFC Bank: Anup Bagchi at helm lifts overhang; brokerages share outlook

HDFC Bank share price: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to Anup Bagchi as the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, clears a major leadership overhang and is being seen as a long-term positive for its stock.

Bagchi, appointed for a three-year term, would succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure ends on October 26, 2026. An ICICI Bank veteran and current MD & CEO of ICICI Life, Bagchi brings in over three decades of experience across banking, capital markets, wealth management and insurance. READ MORE

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said the appointment of Bagchi removes a key overhang surrounding HDFC Bank's leadership succession and brings an external perspective at a time when the bank is seeking to rebuild investor confidence.

Not just poor price performance, HDFC Bank has been marred by corporate governance issues lately, among other issues. The stock has declined 27 per cent so far this year and eroded investor wealth worth ₹4.12 trillion during this period, ACE Equity data shows. Also Read | Not just poor price performance, HDFC Bank has been marred by corporate governance issues lately, among other issues. The stock has declined 27 per cent so far this year and eroded investor wealth worth ₹4.12 trillion during this period, ACE Equity data shows.Also Read | HDFC Bank shares rise 2% as Street cheers Anup Bagchi's appointment as CEO

Management change to aid investor sentiment

Emkay Global said that Bagchi should help restore investor and customer confidence in the bank, given that he is a banking veteran with experience across diverse responsibilities within the ICICI Bank group.

Moreover, an external appointment could provide HDFC Bank with a cleaner slate to reassess its strategy, challenge existing practices and drive a strategic reset. Nomura analysts believe that the pace of execution and clarity on the medium-term growth strategy will be critical for investor confidence and a sustained re-rating. It has a 'Buy' rating and target price of ₹950 on the shares of HDFC Bank, valuing the core bank at 1.9x Mar-28F BVPS of ₹446, with subsidiaries contributing ₹105/share.

Nuvama Institutional Research said it views the development as a long-term positive; however, blending the distinct ICICI and HDFC Bank organisational DNA could pose near-term challenges with potential management rejig across businesses/subsidiaries. Therefore, rebuilding the leadership team, sustaining growth, bolstering governance and restoring stakeholder confidence would be key priorities, it said.

Focus areas & impact on earnings

Commenting on the key focus areas, Emkay said over the coming quarters, it sees key priorities for the new MD as: ensuring stability in the upper management; reviving deposit growth; improving the productivity of newer branches; upscaling technological and digital capabilities to match leading peers; and strengthening processes to move beyond past issues, including instances of mis-selling.

Overall, MOFSL expects the bank’s operating performance to improve from FY28E onward, supported by a recovery in loan growth and margins. It currently estimates earnings to grow in the mid-teens in FY28E after sluggish trends over FY24-27E. It retained 'Buy' with a target price of ₹925 (1.8x FY28E ABV + ₹128 for subs).

Scope to re-rate

Analysts further see re-rating scope for HDFC Bank amid timely execution on key areas of growth. Analysts at Jefferies said that timely changes to the team (if any) and opportunities from (1) improving retail detail growth, (2) better cross-sell fees, and (3) calibrated re-risking of loan-mix will aid earnings and re-rating from an attractive 1.4x FY28E adj PB.

The prolonged underperformance of HDFC Bank shares has also made the valuation attractive, and the stock should see a "sustained re-rating" as the new leadership delivers on key priorities and geopolitical uncertainty-led FPI outflows moderate or reverse, said Emkay Global.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.