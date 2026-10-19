HDFC Bank falls 1.5% post Q2 show; analysts say worst over; eyes on new CEO

HDFC Bank share price: Shares of HDFC Bank gave a muted reaction to the company's September quarter results (Q2) on Monday, even as the profit beat expectations, and analysts said the "worst is over" for the lender.

India's largest private lender posted its Q2 FY27 results on Saturday along with other peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

HDFC Bank's share price fell to the day's low of ₹716.90 on the BSE as against the last closing price of ₹728.10 apiece. As of 9.20 AM, the banking stock was down 1.3 per cent at ₹718.60.

HDFC Bank Q2 results

HDFC Bank reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹19,510 crore in the second quarter of FY27 , as a decline in other income and higher operating expenses and provisions partly offset growth in core interest income.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 9.7 per cent YoY to ₹34,620 crore, supported by 16.3 per cent growth in gross advances.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.16 per cent of total assets and 3.32 per cent of interest-earning assets.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter amounted to ₹3,570 crore, while the total credit cost ratio stood at 0.44 per cent. READ MORE

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates HDFC Bank's retail deposit growth at 11 per cent YoY continues to stay soft along the trends in the June quarter, when retail deposit growth of 12 per cent was in line with the sector and lower than SBI and ICICI Bank.

HDFC Bank stock: Should you buy?

According to Jefferies, the bank's profit was ahead of estimates with better NII growth. Credit quality, it said, stays robust with provisions at 46bps of average loans.

Elara Capital said that HDFC Bank is gradually regaining momentum, supported by improving loan growth, stable asset quality, and a potential margin tailwind as balance sheet mix improves.

"Core earnings are yet to meaningfully accelerate, with current ROA of 1.7 per cent and margin recovery remaining a challenge. While recent trends suggest the worst may be over, a sustained recovery remains work in progress," said the brokerage.

Going ahead, analysts believe a key monitorable is the new MD & CEO’s strategy to balance growth with faster margin improvement and core earnings.

New CEO will take charge from October. Clarity on new appointments and changes at top-management team will be key to watch, Jefferies added. Valuations at 1.4x FY28E adjusted PB and 11x PE are reasonable. It retained Buy with a target price of ₹880, based on 1.6x Dec-28E adj. PB & value of stake in subsidiaries.

Elara, meanwhile, also recommended Buy with a SOTP-based target of ₹923, as it values core bank at 1.8x Sep28E P/ABV and subsidiaries at ₹111.

Dolat Capital said that it expects HDFC Bank to deliver 1.9 per cent ROAs in and 15 per cent loan growth CAGR (FY26-29E). "Given these outcomes, current valuations at 1.4x FY28E P/B (core) appear inexpensive, and the risk-reward is favorable."

It assigned a target multiple of 1.9x FY28E P/B (core), which is a 50 per cent discount to the target multiple for ICICI Bank and, in its view, factors in the ROA, margin and growth gap.

Dolat Capital's SOTP-based valuation factors in a target price of ₹940. The decline in the target is primarily attributable to a fall in the market value of subsidiaries followed by a marginal decline in sustainable margins.

Until a replacement is appointed for DMD Kaizad Bharucha, there could be an overhang for the stock in the near term, in our view, said the brokerage.

Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.