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Home / Markets / News / FPI, MF positioning leaves HDFC Bank vulnerable to further downside

FPI, MF positioning leaves HDFC Bank vulnerable to further downside

Despite attractive valuations, persistent FPI overweight and limited domestic mutual fund capacity may keep HDFC Bank stock vulnerable to further declines

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

FPIs sold about 480 million shares during the March quarter, reducing their stake to 51.8 per cent from 54.95 per cent

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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Nearly a fourth of HDFC Bank’s market value has been eroded this year, yet the stock may remain under pressure if selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continues.
 
While valuations appear attractive—at around 1.3 times its FY28 estimated book value—the near-term risk stems less from fundamentals and more from technical positioning.
 
Despite heavy selling, overseas investors remain overweight on the stock relative to its benchmark weight, leaving room for further unwinding.
 
A note by Macquarie highlights that FPI exposure to HDFC Bank continues to exceed its weight in the MSCI India index, a key benchmark tracked by global funds.
 
 
How does FPI positioning impact HDFC Bank stock outlook?

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Macquarie estimates HDFC Bank’s weight in FPI portfolios at 9.4–9.6 per cent as of March 2026, compared with 6.95 per cent in the MSCI India index, implying an overweight position of 240–260 basis points.
 
This comes even after FPIs sold about 480 million shares during the March quarter, reducing their stake to 51.8 per cent from 54.95 per cent.
 
“Fair to say that FPI investors are at least 242 bps overweight on HDFC Bank… despite all the selling,” Macquarie said.
 
Can domestic mutual funds absorb further selling pressure?
 
Adding to the pressure, domestic mutual funds—typically a counterbalance to FPI flows—may have limited capacity to absorb further supply, with several schemes nearing the 10 per cent single-stock exposure cap.
 
The combination of persistent FPI overweight and constrained domestic buying suggests the stock could remain vulnerable to further declines if global flows stay weak.

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Topics : HDFC HDFC Bank HDFC Bank shares FPI outflow

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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