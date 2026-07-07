HDFC Bank up 5% in two days on Q1 biz update; chart hints at further gains
Virat Jagad, technical analyst at Bonanza says that HDFC Bank displays a positive price action, with key momentum oscillators favourably placed. The analyst expects the stock to target ₹880 in the nea
Rex Cano Mumbai
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HDFC Bank share price movementShare price of HDFC Bank advanced over 1.5 per cent to ₹843 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday's intra-day trade. In the process, the stock rallied over 5 per cent in the last two trading sessions after announcing its Q1 business update. In the past month, the stock has surged nearly 12 per cent as against a near 5 per cent gain on the Nifty 50 index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has shed nearly 16 per cent while the Nifty dropped 6 per cent. The stock, however, has outperformed the Nifty in this financial year (FY27), gaining 18 per cent in the four months so far as against a near 10 per cent rally in the NSE benchmark index. On Tuesday, at 11:50 AM, HDFC Bank stock traded 0.8 per cent higher at ₹837. The counter saw trades of around 26 million shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.3 per cent at 24,514. ALSO READ: TCS Q1 preview
HDFC Bank stock chartHDFC Bank stock is seen trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The stock has been holding above its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) since the breakout on July 3, 2026. The 200-DMA stands at ₹871, shows the chart.
Virat Jagad, Sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza believes that HDFC Bank chart is displaying a positive price action on breaking above key near-term resistance with rising volume. The analyst reckons that among the key momentum oscillators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals a strong bullish momentum, and adds that the short-term exponential moving averages have also turned supportive. As a trading strategy, Jagad suggests to buy the stock on dips closer to ₹825-₹835 zone, while maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹805. On the upside, the analysts expects the stock to target ₹880 levels in the near-term.
HDFC Bank Q1 business updateFor the quarter June 2026, HDFC Bank reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross advances at ₹30.61 trillion. According to the provisional data, the bank's deposits rose by 14.7 per cent to at approximately ₹30.61 trillion as 31.70 trillion. Advances under management (AUM), which include inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment, rose 12.4 per cent YoY to ₹31.27 trillion from ₹27.82 trillion a year earlier, said the bank in an exchange filing. Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities in a note said that HDFC Bank's business momentum remained steady, with sequential advances and deposits continuing to register a healthy growth. Meanwhile, analysts at Motilal Oswal believed that HDFC Bank reported a robust loan growth, marginally ahead of estimates, while deposit growth was in line. The brokerage firm expects margins to contract slightly this quarter and, in its recent preview note, estimated a 2bp QoQ margin contraction. READ MORE =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
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Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC Bank shares Q1 results Banking stocks Nifty 50 Trading strategies Market technicals technical charts stocks technical analysis
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:09 PM IST