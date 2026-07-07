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Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank up 5% in two days on Q1 biz update; chart hints at further gains

HDFC Bank up 5% in two days on Q1 biz update; chart hints at further gains

Virat Jagad, technical analyst at Bonanza says that HDFC Bank displays a positive price action, with key momentum oscillators favourably placed. The analyst expects the stock to target ₹880 in the nea

HDFC Bank stock extended gains for the second straight day on Tuesday following the Q1 business update.

HDFC Bank stock extended gains for the second straight day on Tuesday following the Q1 business update. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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HDFC Bank share price movement

   Share price of HDFC Bank advanced over 1.5 per cent to ₹843 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday's intra-day trade. In the process, the stock rallied over 5 per cent in the last two trading sessions after announcing its Q1 business update.  In the past month, the stock has surged nearly 12 per cent as against a near 5 per cent gain on the Nifty 50 index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has shed nearly 16 per cent while the Nifty dropped 6 per cent.  The stock, however, has outperformed the Nifty in this financial year (FY27), gaining 18 per cent in the four months so far as against a near 10 per cent rally in the NSE benchmark index.  On Tuesday, at 11:50 AM, HDFC Bank stock traded 0.8 per cent higher at ₹837. The counter saw trades of around 26 million shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.3 per cent at 24,514.  ALSO READ: TCS Q1 preview 

HDFC Bank stock chart

  HDFC Bank stock is seen trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The stock has been holding above its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) since the breakout on July 3, 2026. The 200-DMA stands at ₹871, shows the chart.   
 
 
  Virat Jagad, Sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza believes that HDFC Bank chart is displaying a positive price action on breaking above key near-term resistance with rising volume.  The analyst reckons that among the key momentum oscillators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals a strong bullish momentum, and adds that the short-term exponential moving averages have also turned supportive.  As a trading strategy, Jagad suggests to buy the stock on dips closer to ₹825-₹835 zone, while maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹805. On the upside, the analysts expects the stock to target ₹880 levels in the near-term. 

HDFC Bank Q1 business update

   For the quarter June 2026, HDFC Bank reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross advances at ₹30.61 trillion. According to the provisional data, the bank's deposits rose by 14.7 per cent to at approximately ₹30.61 trillion as 31.70 trillion.  Advances under management (AUM), which include inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment, rose 12.4 per cent YoY to ₹31.27 trillion from ₹27.82 trillion a year earlier, said the bank in an exchange filing.  Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities in a note said that HDFC Bank's business momentum remained steady, with sequential advances and deposits continuing to register a healthy growth.  Meanwhile, analysts at Motilal Oswal believed that HDFC Bank reported a robust loan growth, marginally ahead of estimates, while deposit growth was in line. The brokerage firm expects margins to contract slightly this quarter and, in its recent preview note, estimated a 2bp QoQ margin contraction. READ MORE  ===============================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 

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Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC Bank shares Q1 results Banking stocks Nifty 50 Trading strategies Market technicals technical charts stocks technical analysis

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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