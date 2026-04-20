HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Tech analyst decodes strategy, key levels for stks
Technically, ICICI Bank looks stronger on charts and may test new highs after a brief consolidation, believes Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Shares of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were in focus in Monday's trading session as the stocks reacted to the Q4 results announced over the weekend. ICICI Bank spurted over 2 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹1,376, and quoted with a gain of 1.5 per cent at ₹1,366 as of 10:30 AM. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank touched a high of ₹810 and a low of ₹790 and was seen trading on a flat note around ₹798 levels on the NSE. On the earnings front, ICICI Bank beat Street estimates with 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹13,700 backed by 15.8 per cent growth in retail loans. HDFC Bank too posted 9 per cent YoY growth in profit at ₹19,220 crore aided by steady revenue and lower provisioning. Brokerages have maintained a bullish stance on both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, but expect the latter to be re-rated owing to the recent earnings performance. READ MORE On the technical charts too, analysts believe that ICICI Bank looks favourably placed compared to HDFC Bank. Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking highlights that ICICI Bank is trading less than 9 per cent shy from its life-time high compared to a 27 per cent drift seen in HDFC Bank share price. The price action clearly shows underperformance, said the analyst. Here's a detailed technical outlook on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
ICICI BankCurrent Market Price: ₹1,366
Technically, ICICI Bank looks favourably placed compared to HDFC Bank as the stock has bounced back above its long-term moving average, and the stock is roughly ₹100 away from its record high, says Ajit Mishra. At current levels, the stock is seen holding above its 200-day exponential moving average (200-DEMA), which stands at ₹1,350, shows the daily chart. Going ahead, the stock may consolidate in the near-term. However, in the medium-term the stock can extend the rally to ₹1,430-1,450 levels, with a potential upside target around ₹1,485 levels, the analyst said.
HDFC BankCurrent Market Price: ₹798
HDFC Bank stock chart
Mishra highlights that HDFC Bank has underperformed significantly, and on the charts the stock is even seen struggling to hold above its short-term 20-DEMA. The analyst from Religare Broking expects the stock to face strong resistance around ₹830 levels for now. In case, the stock clears this hurdle a pullback towards the long-term averages around ₹880 -₹900 may be likely. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals ICICI Bank HDFC Bank Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis technical charts Q4 Results stock market bets Market trends
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:21 AM IST