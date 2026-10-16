HDFC Life Insurance sheds 3% post Q2 results; brokerages remain upbeat
Analysts at Systematix Institutional Research and Elara Securities retained a 'Buy' rating on HDFC Life stock, highlighting that Value of New Business in Q2 came in ahead of Q2 estimates.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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HDFC Life Insurance stock reacts to Q2 resultsHDFC Life Insurance's share price slipped 3.3 per cent to an intraday low of ₹533 as the stock reacted to Q2 results announced a day earlier post market hours. The stock has been a significant underperformer on the bourses, declining 29 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹508.70 on September 10, 2026; while its 52-week high stands at ₹788.50 - registered on November 26, 2025. At 10:30 AM, HDFC Life stock quoted 1.5 per cent lower at ₹543. The counter saw trades of around 20.60 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.6 per cent at 23,143.
HDFC Life Insurance Q2 earningsAccording to an exchange filing, HDFC Life reported a 13.6 per cent growth in Q2 net profit at ₹500.80 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 when compared to ₹447.15 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter. Net premium income grew by 15.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹21,727.37 crore from ₹18,777.31 crore in the same period. Value of new business (VNB) increased 7.6 per cent to ₹1,009 crore in Q2 against ₹938 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE
Brokerages retain 'Buy' call on HDFC LifeAnalysts at Systematix Institutional Research say that Q2FY27 VNB came in 2.2 per cent ahead of its estimates, and grew 31.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to a lower base in Q1. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts; Nifty tops 23,050; Nifty IT gains nearly 3% "In H1FY27 the VNB margin stood at 24.7 per cent up by 20 bps YoY, reflecting a favourable product mix and continued mitigation of the GST impact. The total APE stood at ₹4,730 crore in Q2FY27 up by 12.9 per cent YoY," the brokerage said. Going ahead, analysts believe that the board's approval to raise up to ₹500 crore via subordinated debt in Q3FY27 will add ~400 bps of capital headroom, providing a comfortable growth runway ahead of the RBC rollout. Systematix Institutional Research maintained its 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised price target of ₹650 (earlier ₹630) valuing the company at 1.7x on its FY28E EV per share of ₹383.) Similarly, analysts at Elara Securities also retained a 'BUY' rating on HDFC Life post Q2 earnings, with a target price of ₹740 per share. The projected target price implies a potential upside of nearly 37 per cent from the current market price. "VNB rose 4.3 per cent above our estimate of ₹1,110 crore, VNB margin came in ~20bps ahead of our estimate, driven by operating leverage and marginally better product mix," said Elara Securities. The brokerage believes sustained APE growth momentum would be key to stock re-rating. Elara trimmed its FY27E-29E VNB estimates by 0.6-1.4 per cent as ULIP mix may be elevated and build in ~11.8 per cent APE CAGR and ~14.6 per cent VNB CAGR in FY26-29E. "Our TP of ₹740 is based on 1.9x March 2028E EVPS of ₹389. IRDAI's proposed distribution reforms are the key overhang. Management expects agency to be the least affected and views 1 April 2027 as the earliest effective date. A material cut in first-year commissions, particularly on credit life, is a downside risk to our estimates," Elara Securities said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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Topics : HDFC Life Insurance HDFC Life Q2 results Markets The Smart Investor Indian stock market share market Insurance stocks Market news
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 10:42 AM IST