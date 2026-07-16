HDFC Life maintains strong margins despite slower growth than peers in Q1

Management reiterated its target of growing at the industry rate or faster while aiming for VNB growth in line with APE. Growth will be the focus ahead of margins, with margins guided in the range of 25 per cent. Analysts are assuming mid-teens growth rates for APE and VNB between FY26 and FY29. Total APE grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y, with a two-year annual growth rate of 11 per cent.

The product mix improved, with unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) contributing 44 per cent, while non-participating (non-par) savings plans accounted for 22 per cent. Annuity, protection and participating (par) plans accounted for 11 per cent, 8 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. In Q1 FY26, ULIPs contributed 38 per cent, non-par plans 19 per cent, and annuity, protection and par products 5 per cent, 6 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. The rise in non-par savings was aided by a favourable yield environment, while the annuity mix more than doubled to 11 per cent following the successful launch of a variable annuity product in Q4 FY26. Retail protection grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y, while credit protection grew 19 per cent. Management expects the product mix to remain stable, with protection growth easing in H2 FY27 because of the high base effect following GST changes.

Channels other than HDFC Bank collectively grew contributions by 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Agency grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y, and new branches opened over the past 24 months contributed 15-16 per cent of agency APE. Overall, bancassurance was flat Y-o-Y as HDFC Bank volumes were muted on a high base. Competitive intensity appears to be easing.

The strong VNB margin absorbed the 60-basis-point GST impact, along with a 40-basis-point negative impact from assumption changes (related to persistency) and an 80-basis-point impact due to negative operating leverage. This was offset by an estimated 170-basis-point benefit from the improved product mix.

The 13-month persistency ratio moderated by 200 basis points Y-o-Y to 84 per cent due to softer ULIP collections and ticket-size moderation following the Rs 5 lakh tax change, along with Q1 seasonality. The 61-month persistency ratio improved by 150 basis points to 65 per cent. Embedded value (EV) grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 65,860 crore, with operating return on embedded value (RoEV) of 14.7 per cent calculated on a rolling basis.

Solvency rose to 185 per cent from 177 per cent in March 2026 (though down from 192 per cent in May 2025), following a Rs 1,000 crore preferential capital issuance to HDFC Bank, along with additional subordinated debt, which adds around 4 percentage points to solvency. Management sees this as providing a comfortable 15-18 months of runway and expects a transition to a risk-based capital (RBC) regime within this period.

The base case underpinning management guidance is that HDFC Life will match industry APE growth of around 15 per cent. An acceleration to over 16 per cent in the next three quarters will be needed to achieve this. Management views the weakness in the HDFC Bank channel as cyclical and expects a return to a mid-teens growth trajectory. The VNB contribution from the HDFC Bank channel remains "noticeably higher" than its APE contribution. Excluding HDFC Bank, other proprietary channels grew by more than 20 per cent. More than 250 branches have been opened in the past 24 months, contributing 15-16 per cent of agency APE, with break-even expected in 12-18 months in larger markets and 18-30 months in smaller markets. Management believes branch coverage is now largely complete, with any further expansion expected to be selective.

Excluding GST, the new business margin (NBM) expanded to 25.6 per cent from 25.1 per cent a year earlier. Of the total negative impact of 300 basis points from GST, only around 60 basis points of the residual impact remain to be absorbed. While margins are expected to remain around 25 per cent, any inherent gains will be reinvested in growth. Management has also assumed a 40-basis-point assumption change related to last year's persistency variance, which has been adjusted upfront in the EV calculation.

Guidance indicates that the product mix will remain broadly stable. The non-par segment could remain at 22 per cent, supported by benign competition, better yields and a shift towards guaranteed products. ULIPs are expected to remain at 44 per cent. Protection growth will moderate in H2 because of the high base. Variable annuity products now account for half of the annuity mix, offering above-average margins, attracting younger customers and encouraging longer commitments. Credit protection grew more than 19 per cent, supported by the recovery in the microfinance institution (MFI) segment and gold loans, while HDFC Pension's assets under management (AUM) rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y.