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Home / Markets / News / HDFC Securities analyst flags key support levels for Nifty; 2 stocks to buy

HDFC Securities analyst flags key support levels for Nifty; 2 stocks to buy

Gland Pharma has given a breakout from a bullish 'Inverted head and shoulder' pattern, and Viyash Scientific from bullish 'Cup and handle pattern', says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Nifty outlook, stock recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities on Wednesday.

Nifty outlook, stock recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities on Wednesday.

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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Nifty Outlook by HDFC Securities

  Following the failed attempt to breach the key resistance level of 24,190 in the previous session, the Nifty index extended its decline and slipped below the immediate swing low of 23,901, reinforcing near-term weakness.  On the technical front, Nifty closed near its 50-DEMA at 23,825, indicating a crucial support test. The index has reached gap zone of 23,645–23,817 formed on June 15, 2026. Despite the sharp intraday fall, it has managed to hold above the 20-DEMA, currently placed near 23,750.  Key retracement levels of the prior up move from 23,070 to 24,189 are placed at 23,761 (38.2 per cent) and 23,630 (50 per cent), aligning with the 20-DEMA and the gap support zone, thereby strengthening this support cluster.  A decisive breach below 23,630 could accelerate the decline towards the 61.8 per cent retracement level near 23,500. On the upside, the 23,900–24,000 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance band. 

Stocks to Buy today: Recommendations by HDFC Securities

Gland Pharma

Current Market Price: ₹2,290  Stop Loss: ₹2,150  Target: ₹2,500  Gland Pharma stock price has broken out from bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the monthly chart. Stock has also broken out from bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart, indicating continuation of an uptrend. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Stock is above all key moving averages.

Viyash Scientific

Current Market Price: ₹267  Stop Loss: ₹260  Target: ₹294  Viyash Scientific stock price has broken out from bullish cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Stock is above all key moving averages. Weekly RSI has been sustaining above 50. Weekly MACD has reached above equilibrium and signal line.  (Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stock Recommendations Nifty Outlook Trading strategies stock market trading Market trends

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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