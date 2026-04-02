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Home / Markets / News / HDFC Sec upgrades Eternal to 'Buy' on strong food delivery, Blinkit growth

HDFC Sec upgrades Eternal to 'Buy' on strong food delivery, Blinkit growth

In the food delivery business, HDFC Securities expects a recovery in Eternal in key operating metrics on a low base.

Zomato share, Eternal share

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Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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HDFC Securities has upgraded Eternal stock to ‘Buy’ from 'Add', but kept target price unchanged at ₹340 per share, citing improving growth trends in food delivery and continued market share gains in quick commerce through Blinkit. The brokerage said, "Eternal continues to remain a lap-up over peers across segments."

Food delivery growth seen improving

In the food delivery business, HDFC Securities expects a recovery in key operating metrics on a low base. The brokerage estimates monthly transacting user (MTU) additions, order growth, and net order value (NOV) to rise 20 per cent, 24 per cent, and 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, as the impact of the company’s aggressive Gold membership programme, launched in Q2FY26, begins to reflect in user acquisition and engagement. 
 
The brokerage noted that recent LPG shortages have led to some menu restrictions on platforms. However, it said the impact on volumes has remained limited so far. 
That said, it flagged a possible near-term margin risk if platforms are forced to increase delivery radius to protect volumes, which could raise fulfilment costs. According to the note, companies have already implemented platform fee hikes of 17–19 per cent to safeguard margins. Channel checks also indicate that minimum order values for discounted sales have been increased across platforms, which could further support profitability.  READ Equirus reaffirms 'Long' call on Lloyds Metals, sees 65% upside; here's why

Blinkit seen extending market share gains

In quick commerce, analysts expects Blinkit to continue gaining market share as competitors remain focused on fixing unit economics, while Blinkit benefits from Eternal’s broader supply chain strength and a more balanced approach to expansion and profitability. 

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For the fourth quarter, the brokerage expects NOV growth of around 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), supported by the addition of 250 dark stores, stable orders per day (OPD), and a business nearing operational break-even.

Ebitda estimates raised

Reflecting the stronger outlook, HDFC Securities has increased its FY27 and FY28 adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates for Eternal by around 3 per cent each. 
The brokerage said Eternal remains well placed to benefit from improving demand trends in food delivery and sustained execution in quick commerce, even as cost dynamics and competitive intensity remain key factors to watch.  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 8:03 AM IST

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