HDFC Sec upgrades Metro Brands to 'Buy' on stable KPIs; sees 18% upside

HDFC Securities has upgraded Metro Brands to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’, saying channel checks indicate the company remains among the few footwear retailers delivering steady performance across key metrics. The brokerage added that Metro Brands continues to stand out in growth and capital allocation, with a 10-year revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 13 per cent/15 per cent and strong cash conversion. It upgraded the stock following a more than 25 per cent correction since September 2025, citing improved risk-reward.

"MBL was always among the more disciplined footwear retailers with an in-sync product-market fit. However, post >25 per cent stock price correction (since Sep-25), valuations are now more palatable (38x FY28 P/E)," the brokerage said.

HDFC Securities maintained its DCF-based target price of ₹1,080 per share. The target implies a potential upside of 18.5 per cent from Monday, March 16, closing price of ₹911 on the NSE. Around 01:20 PM, shares of MBL were trading at ₹915, up 0.4 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 23,555 levels, up by 142 points or 0.6 per cent. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹24,961 crore.

Here's why HDFC Securities is bullish on Metro Brands:

Q4 demand continues to normalise Y-o-Y

According to HDFC Securities, the company's Q4 demand is gradually normalising on a year-on-year basis, with channel checks indicating a return to baseline growth of 15–17 per cent, supported by continued traction in sub-₹2,500 products, which account for around 40 per cent of sales, following the September 2025 GST cut. The brokerage noted that recent macro headwinds have not yet impacted sales momentum, though prolonged disruptions could pose supply chain risks, given the industry typically holds 2-3 months of inventory. It expects Metro Brands to deliver around 20 per cent CAGR over FY26–28, while maintaining long-term gross margin guidance of 55–57 per cent and Ebitda margin of around 22 per cent. The share of discounted sales is seen as stable at about 9 per cent in Q4.

Walkway’s progress remains healthy

Analysts said Walkway has seen renewed focus from management, both in terms of expansion and product assortment. The reintroduction of sub-₹500 price points in Q2 and Q3 has improved accessibility, while offerings across homewear and slippers have strengthened. After a muted FY20–25 with the store network largely stagnant at around 70 outlets, Walkway is expected to add 25-30 stores in FY26, with 21 already added in 9MFY26, and around 30–35 stores annually over FY26–28. The brokerage added that there is potential upside given the scalability of the value-focused format once unit economics stabilise, while management targets around 30 per cent RoCE over the medium to long term, subject to execution.

Brand-wise checks

Brand-wise checks indicate that Metro and Mochi continue to deliver steady growth, while FILA remains in repositioning mode, with local manufacturing initiated to address BIS-related requirements, HDFC Securities said in its note. FY26 will focus on brand repositioning and measured store expansion.

"Channel checks suggest that BIS registrations across international brands have increased. Footlocker should benefit from this. We expect assortment relevance issues to be resolved by Q2FY27 for Footlocker," it said.

However, Foot Locker and FILA store expansion is likely to remain measured in FY27. Clarks, acquired in June 2025, has launched merchandise within Metro and Mochi stores, with the first exclusive brand outlet planned for H1FY27. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.