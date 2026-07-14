Healthy asset growth, stronger return ratios seen for L&T Finance ahead

The management has three strategic priorities for FY27. One is accelerating cross-selling and up-selling. The second is improving productivity, and the third is creating a technology-first, artificial intelligence (AI)-led culture. The cross-sell opportunity is high, with a customer base exceeding 30 million, and a proprietary AI-based cross-sell framework should improve cross-selling outcomes.

The company deliberately cut incremental disbursements by Rs 1,000 crore-Rs 1,200 crore to improve asset quality. Rural business finance, gold loans and personal loans will be the key growth segments. L&T Finance plans to open 500 new gold loan branches in FY27.

The company (and the group) has a Lakshya 2031 strategy, with multiple growth levers and targets for higher profitability. Analysts see growth rates of 25-30 per cent per annum over FY26-FY28 in the loan book and net profit, with consolidated return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) of 2.6 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, in FY28.

In Q1, retail loans grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y, with growth in microfinance institutions (MFI), two-wheelers, loans against property (LAP) and personal loans. Disbursements grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23,800 crore. Secured disbursements grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,000 crore, led by two-wheeler financing. Gold loan disbursements were Rs 1,930 crore. Personal loan disbursements were Rs 4,380 crore. Rural finance disbursements rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,960 crore.

The loan book grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y (6.5 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1.3 trillion. Wholesale loans dipped to Rs 2,100 crore, with retail assets contributing 98 per cent of the loan mix. Rural business loans (MFI) grew 5 per cent Q-o-Q, gold loans grew 35 per cent Q-o-Q and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) rose 4 per cent Q-o-Q. Net interest margin (NIM) plus fee income was flat sequentially. The reported weighted average credit cost was up 3 basis points Q-o-Q. Debt-to-equity increased by around 0.24 times.

Reported NIM declined 25 basis points Q-o-Q to 8.55 per cent, while reported NIM plus fee income remained stable Q-o-Q at 10.5 per cent. Spreads expanded 15 basis points Q-o-Q to 8.6 per cent. Yields rose 60 basis points Q-o-Q to 15.6 per cent. The cost of finance increased 40 basis points Q-o-Q to 7 per cent. Reported yields were stable Q-o-Q at 14.8 per cent.

Management said the decline in core NIM was due to higher leverage, a marginal increase in borrowing costs and elevated liquidity during the quarter. The surplus liquidity also resulted in higher treasury income.

The company is developing an AI-led payments platform to diversify fee income, with meaningful revenue contribution expected over the next two to three years. The company guided for NIM plus fee income to remain in the range of 10.0-10.5 per cent.

The consolidated GS3 was broadly stable Q-o-Q at 2.85 per cent, while NS3 declined 5 basis points Q-o-Q to 0.9 per cent. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) rose 175 basis points Q-o-Q to 69.6 per cent. Retail GS3 declined 5 basis points Q-o-Q to 2.48 per cent. The management is confident of improvement in asset quality. Credit costs could moderate to below 2 per cent over the Lakshya five-year period. By FY28, credit costs may decline from 2.6 per cent in FY26 to 2.3 per cent in FY28.

The company is utilising the CGFMU and CGTMSE credit guarantee schemes for specific higher-risk customer segments in microfinance and SME lending to enhance portfolio protection while optimising guarantee costs.

Gold finance expansion remains a key focus, with a target of adding around 500 new branches during FY27. Guidance for an RoA target of 2.8 per cent by Q4FY27 is intact, with a long-term RoA target of 3.0-3.2 per cent. The cost of funds is expected to increase by 5-7 basis points in Q2FY27, with the full-year FY27 cost of funds projected to rise by 4-5 basis points to 7.35-7.40 per cent.

L&T Finance has invested Rs 37 crore in Project Cyclops and Rs 33 crore in Project Nostradamus. Quarterly information technology expenditure is Rs 100-120 crore. Cyclops has been operational in two-wheeler finance, underwriting a Rs 12,000 crore portfolio. Nostradamus is operational across two-wheeler finance and personal loans and will be extended to rural business finance, SME and farm finance in FY27. Other proprietary platforms under development include Helios for AI-based underwriting, Orion for portfolio analytics, Argus for fraud detection, Kenyan for the gold loan origination platform, and Hercules for customer servicing and cross-selling.