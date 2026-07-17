Heavyweight stocks power Sensex, Nifty to biggest gains in over a month

Indian equity benchmarks logged their best gains in over a month on Friday, bolstered by rallies in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, which rose ahead of its after-hours earnings, and HDFC Bank. The Sensex ended the session at 78,152, a gain of 965 points or 1.3 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,334, a gain of 262 points or 1.09 per cent. For both indices, Friday’s gain is the biggest since June 12, 2026. The gains helped the benchmark indices end the week higher after declining in the previous week. For the week, the Sensex gained 0.8 per cent and the Nifty 0.5 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹480.9 trillion, up by ₹37,000 crore, on Friday. For the week, the total market capitalisation declined by ₹83,000 crore.

Most of the Sensex gains on Friday were driven by Reliance Industries, which rose 2.6 per cent, and HDFC Bank, which increased 1.4 per cent. Index gains are driven by gains in the constituents and by each constituent's weightage. Reliance Industries' promoter group raised its stake in the company by 48 basis points (bps). The promoter group’s stake rose to 50.48 per cent at the end of June, according to the company’s shareholding data published on stock exchanges on Friday.

Financial stocks rose, and the Nifty Financial Services gained 1.3 per cent. The stock of Jio Financial Services rose 3.1 per cent after the company reported a 156 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹830 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

Softer inflation in the US reduced fears of further aggressive interest rate increases, and supported demand for riskier assets. This was particularly positive for Indian technology companies, which depend heavily on spending by overseas clients. Brent crude prices rose by 1.14 per cent, reaching $85.5 per barrel.

"Indian equities weathered a volatile week and ended with a positive bias, as investor preference shifted decisively towards largecap stocks. Despite concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia, which lifted crude oil prices above $85 per barrel and pressured the rupee, market sentiment remained supported by encouraging Q1FY27 business updates and growing confidence in a healthy earnings season ahead," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

Market breadth was weak with 2,588 stocks declining and 1,635 advancing.

“Going ahead, the immediate resistance for the Nifty is placed in the 24,500-24,550 zone, which coincides with the previous swing high. Any sustainable move above this zone could result in the Nifty extending its pullback towards 24,700, followed by 24,850 in the short term. On the downside, the immediate support for the Nifty is placed in the 24,200-24,150 zone,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of ₹376.4 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers of ₹1,018 crore.