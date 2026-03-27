HEG, Graphite India gain upto 14% in weak market; what's driving GE stocks?

HEG, Graphite India share price today

Shares of graphite electrodes (GE) companies HEG and Graphite India soared up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Among individual stocks, HEG shares surged 14 per cent to ₹571.60 in intra-day trade. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹672.20 on December 31, 2025.

Share price of Graphite India rallied 10 per cent to ₹654.25. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹747 on February 27, 2026.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 09:36 AM on Friday; these stocks were trading higher by 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.3 per cent at 74,320.80.

What’s driving graphite electrodes stocks price?

Graftech, an US-based industry leader in graphite electrode domain, announced that it has informed customers that graphite electrode prices will increase by a minimum of $600 to $1,200 per metric ton, depending on region, effective immediately on uncommitted volumes.

The price increase is in response to lower graphite electrode prices over the past few years (below sustainable levels leading to EBITDA loss for the company in Q4CY25) coupled with rise in raw material costs amidst ongoing geo-political conflict.

Last reported graphite electrode realization by Graftech was to the tune of ~$4,000/tonne; hence the current price hike of $600- 1200/tonne corresponds to a price hike of 15-30 per cent.

ICICI Securities said they see this as a positive development for the domestic graphite electrode players which were also under profitability pressure on account of subdued pricing environment globally.

READ | IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel However, the brokerage firm in note said that they await management commentary as to what price hike Indian players can take and potential rise in key crude derived raw material such as needle coke, to assess the real follow though to profitability. This is sentimentally big positive for HEG Ltd and Graphite India, it added.

Graphite electrodes outlook

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnace (EAF) based steel mills and is a consumable item for the steel industry.

HEG in the Q3 earnings conference call on February 11, 2026 said that the global graphite electrode market continued to face challenging conditions, with customer demand remaining muted due to cautious procurement behavior and sustained pricing pressure, particularly from elevated steel export out of China. And this demand conditions remained uneven across all the regions.

While near-term visibility remains limited, disciplined supply, improving utilization trends in certain markets, and the continued shifts from electric arc furnace steel making provide support to the medium-term industry fundamentals, HEG said.

The company continues to operate at the highest capacity utilizations in the industry, all around the world, at 85 per cent in previous quarter and 89 per cent in the last three quarters combined, both of which are highest in the graphite industry worldwide.

Looking ahead, the global transition towards low-emission EAF steelmaking continues to accelerate, driven by climate goals and regulatory momentum. The long-term demand prospects for GE remain favourable, given the expected increase in the share of in the global steel production over the medium-to-long term.

While GE is used as a consumable in steel production through the EAF route, the primary raw materials used are crude oil derivatives. Therefore, Graphite India, along with other GE manufacturers, is exposed to the cyclicality in steel and crude prices. Additionally, Graphite India’s low product diversification is a risk, exposing the company’s cash flows to the supply-demand situation of the global GE industry and the high working capital intensity of operations, ICRA said in its rating rationale. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.