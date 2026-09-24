Here's why Ajit Mishra is bullish on MCX, Apollo Hospitals; bearish on TCS
Stocks to buy today: The overall setup remains constructive, and MCX appears poised for the next leg of up move and potential new highs, says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP, research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Market view by Ajit MishraMarkets extended their recovery on Wednesday, with the benchmarks gaining around half a percent amid supportive global cues. After opening on a positive note, the indices maintained a firm bias through most of the session, although gains moderated from the day’s highs. Eventually, the Nifty settled at 23,446.80, up nearly 0.5 per cent, while the Sensex ended at around 74,828, higher by roughly 0.4 per cent. On the sectoral front, metals, FMCG and realty remained among the stronger performers, while IT continued to lag despite the broader market recovery. The broader market also participated in the upmove, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessing relatively firm buying interest. Global cues turned somewhat supportive as Brent crude remained below $100 per barrel, extending its recent decline amid expectations of improving supply and hopes of diplomatic progress between the US and Iran. The rupee remained relatively stable around ₹95.6/$. However, persistent FII selling continued to remain an overhang, with foreign investors selling around ₹3,810 crore in the previous session, taking September outflows to elevated levels. Continued DII buying, meanwhile, provided some cushion. Technically, the bulls are attempting to reclaim some of the ground lost during the six-week-long correction, although the pace of recovery remains capped by a mixed trend among key heavyweights. The 23,600 level remains the key hurdle, while a break below 23,300 could once again derail the recovery. The performance of the banking sector is likely to play a critical role in determining the sustainability of the rebound. Meanwhile, a selective and hedged approach remains preferable amid persistent FII outflows and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stocks Recommendations by Ajit Mishra of Religare BrokingApollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited | LTP: ₹9,069| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹9,750 | Stop-loss: ₹8,720 The Pharma and Healthcare space is showing relative resilience despite the weak market undertone, with Apollo Hospitals continuing to maintain its rising structure. The stock remains in a strong uptrend, trading above its key weekly averages. After a consolidation at higher levels, the stock formed an elevated base while respecting its short-term daily moving averages. It has now witnessed a fresh breakout from the consolidation range, marking a new high. The breakout indicates continuation of the prevailing uptrend, and investors may consider participating in the move by buying the stock within the mentioned range. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) | LTP: ₹3,374| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹3,630 | Stop-loss: ₹3,245 The stock continues to trade in a steady uptrend and has witnessed a notable recovery from its 200-EMA. After a brief consolidation near record-high levels, the stock has formed a buying pivot, showing a bullish trend-continuation setup. The broader price structure has improved following a V-shaped recovery, with the stock effectively digesting the recent decline. The stock has also been outperforming its peers, highlighting relative strength. The overall setup remains constructive, and the stock appears poised for the next leg of up move and potential new highs. One can accumulate the stock within the mentioned range. Tata Consultancy Services Limited | LTP: ₹2,082.7| Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹1,980 | Stop-loss: ₹2,130 The stock’s recent recovery from ₹1,976 to ₹2,495 faced resistance near the key resistance zone, in line with the broader Nifty IT structure. Since then, the stock has come under pressure and slipped below an important support level, forming a bearish trend-continuation pattern. The setup indicates further weakness, and traders may look for shorting opportunities through futures within the recommended range. Analyst disclaimer.
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Topics : Market technicals Multi Commodity Exchange Apollo Hospital Enterprises Trading strategies Markets stock markets Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid TCS stock Apollo Hospitals
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 7:47 AM IST