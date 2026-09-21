Here's why Choice Broking is bullish on Jubilant Food, RBL Bank, AB Capital
Stocks to buy today: Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking sees favourable chart structures for Aditya Birla Capital, Jubilant Foodworks and RBL Bank.
Sachin Gupta Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – technical research, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Buy ABCAPITAL at 410 | SL@ 390 | TGT @ 450Aditya Birla Capital has delivered a strong bullish breakout above the upper trendline of a Wedge pattern on the daily chart, supported by notable volume expansion. The stock has formed a strong Bullish Marubozu candle, indicating firm buying interest and a positive shift in price action. The close above the 20-day EMA at ₹398.79 and 50-day EMA at ₹397.36 further supports the short- and medium-term bullish trend. The RSI stands at 56.32, reflecting improving momentum with scope for further upside. Hence, buying ABCAPITAL at ₹410 can be considered with a Stop Loss of ₹390 and a Target of ₹450. Sustained trading above the breakout zone and key moving averages could support further upward movement towards the stated target, while a decline below the Stop Loss level would weaken the trade setup. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Buy JUBLFOOD at 500 | SL@ 480 | TGT@ 540Jubilant FoodWorks is showing renewed bullish strength on the daily chart after successfully retesting its long-term trendline breakout. The successful retest indicates that the earlier breakout zone is holding as support, while the stock continues to trade above all key moving averages, highlighting a positive underlying trend. The stock’s ability to sustain above its long-term trendline and key moving averages supports the current bullish structure. The RSI stands at 60.41, indicating healthy buying momentum and scope for further upside as long as the stock maintains its current price structure. Traders may consider buying JUBLFOOD around ₹500, with a Stop Loss at ₹480 and an upside Target of ₹540. Sustained trading above the long-term trendline breakout zone and key moving averages could support further upward movement towards the stated target.
Buy RBLBANK at 416 | SL@ 403 | TGT@ 440RBL Bank is showing a positive technical setup on the daily chart after successfully retesting its breakout line above the ascending trendline. The successful retest indicates that the breakout zone is holding as support and the broader price structure remains bullish. The stock continues to hold firmly above its 20-day EMA at ₹401.54, supporting the short-term uptrend. The RSI is advancing towards 65.39, indicating improving bullish momentum and sustained buying interest, with further upside possible if the current trend remains intact. Considering the overall technical structure, traders may consider buying RBLBANK at ₹416, with a Stop Loss at ₹403 and an upside Target of ₹440. Sustained trading above the breakout zone and 20-day EMA could support further upward movement towards the stated target.
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading strategies Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd RBL Bank Aditya Birla Capital technical analysis technical charts
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:42 AM IST