Here's why Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Neo is bullish on JSW Steel, Groww
The structural earnings outlook for JSW Steel remains positive given it's focus on cost optimization, captive raw material integration, and scale expansion, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Neo.
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Neo. JSW Steel BUY CMP: ₹1,241 FV: ₹1,450 Resistance: ₹1,250-1,270 Support: ₹1,210-1,190 JSW Steel is the flagship company of the JSW Group and is one of India's leading integrated steel manufacturers, engaged in the production and sale of a wide range of steel products. The group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital. The company delivered a strong operational performance in Q1FY27. While we expect margins to moderate in Q2FY27 owing to seasonal weakness in long-product prices, particularly rebar, and higher coking coal costs, stronger domestic steel volumes should partly offset the pressure. Despite near-term cost headwinds, the structural earnings outlook remains positive given the company’s focus on cost optimization, captive raw material integration, and scale expansion. JSW Steel expects meaningful savings from increasing captive iron ore availability and higher usage of domestic coking coal over the medium term. A key investment driver is the company’s robust growth pipeline. Following the successful completion of the JFE-BPSL joint venture transaction, the company remains on track with its long-term expansion strategy. Management has reiterated its plan to increase Indian steelmaking capacity to 53.3 mtpa over the next four years from the current 36.4 mtpa, supported by multiple brownfield and greenfield projects across Vijayanagar, Odisha, Kadapa, and downstream facilities. Around 65 per cent of planned capital expenditure is directed toward expanding steelmaking capacity, providing a long runway for volume growth through FY30. The balance sheet has strengthened considerably, with net debt declining to ₹46,200 crore in 1QFY27 from ₹53,900 crore at the end of FY2026. We expect leverage to continue improving, with net debt/EBITDA projected at 1.2x in FY2027 and remaining comfortably below management’s threshold of 3x, providing significant financial flexibility for future expansion. Supported by capacity additions, improving operating efficiencies, and margin-enhancing projects, we expect EBITDA and EPS to grow at a healthy pace over FY26-29E. The combination of strong growth visibility, disciplined capital allocation, and a healthy balance sheet underpins our positive outlook and BUY recommendation on JSW Steel. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings Groww BUY CMP: ₹198 FV: ₹245 Resistance: ₹205-210 Support: ₹195-190 Groww, operated by its parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures, utilizes a direct-to-consumer digital business model designed to lower traditional entry barriers for retail investors. By adopting a commission-free model for direct mutual funds alongside a flat-fee or discount brokerage fee structure for equities, the platform relies on high volume and cross-selling to monetize its active user base. The fintech platform offers a diverse suite of financial services, including mutual funds, stock trading, initial public offerings (IPOs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), digital gold, and advanced trading features like options and futures (F&O), commodity derivatives, and a margin trading facility (MTF). The company has also expanded into wealth management via its "W" platform and asset management through Groww AMC. According to its Q2FY27 financial results posted on October 14, 2026, Groww delivered an impressive 54 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹725.60 crore. Operating revenue also climbed significantly by 47 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,501.53 crore, driven by rapid diversification into MTF and commodity derivatives, which helped cushion a regulatory-driven 12.2 percentage point drop in equity derivatives income. While its sequential growth remained flat due to shifting revenue streams, Groww solidified its market leadership by expanding its active user base to 2.4 crore transacting users and growing total customer assets by 46 per cent to ₹3.9 lakh crore.
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 7:39 AM IST