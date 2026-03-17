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Home / Markets / News / Here's why Waaree Energies share price rose 6% in trade on March 17

Here's why Waaree Energies share price rose 6% in trade on March 17

The company informed the exchanges that Waaree Solar Americas Inc (WSA), its wholly owned subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of 5,368,551 Series B preferred shares of United Solar Holding Inc

Waaree Energies Share Price

Waaree Energies share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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Waaree Energies Share Price: Renewable energy player Waaree Energies witnessed strong investor demand for its shares on Tuesday, March 17, after the company announced an acquisition update. Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed 5.88 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹2,955 per share on the NSE.
 
The stock, however, trimmed some gains but continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 11:18 AM, it was quoted at ₹2,917 per share, up 4.53 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,790.70 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50, meanwhile, was trading at 23,444, up 36 points or 0.15 per cent.
 
 
A combined total of 3.14 million equity shares of Waaree Energies, estimated to be worth ₹920.17 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE during the day.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹84,011.28 crore on the NSE, as of March 17. The stock has a 52-week range of ₹3,865 to ₹1,863 per share on the NSE.

Waaree Energies announces acquisition update

The company informed the exchanges that Waaree Solar Americas Inc (WSA), its wholly owned subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of 5,368,551 Series B preferred shares of United Solar Holding Inc. for a total consideration of approximately $30 million.

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Earlier, on December 19, 2025, the company had informed the exchanges that Waaree Solar Americas Inc had executed a binding term sheet with United Solar Holding Inc, a Cayman Islands-based company, on December 18, 2025, for subscription of approximately 5,368,551 Series B preferred shares of USH for a purchase price of around $30,000,000, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions required prior to closing, as are customary for transactions of this nature. 

Waaree Energies receives intimation from International Court of Arbitration

In another development, Waaree Energies informed the exchanges that it has received an intimation from the Secretariat of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce regarding a request for arbitration filed by Enel Green Power Development S.R.L..
 
The request pertains to a Share Purchase Agreement dated January 10, 2025, entered into between the parties for the sale and purchase of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Enel Green Power India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the claimant.

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Waaree Energies Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty share market

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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