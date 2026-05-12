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Home / Markets / News / Heritage Foods shares slip 8% on posting 37% fall in Q4 net profit

Heritage Foods shares slip 8% on posting 37% fall in Q4 net profit

In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Heritage Foods reported a net profit of ₹23.9 crore, as compared to ₹38.2 crore, down 37 per cent Y-o-Y

Heritage Foods share price

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SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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Heritage Foods shares slipped 8.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹346 per share. However, at 11:34 AM, Heritage Foods' share price recovered slightly, but was down 8 per cent at ₹347.65  per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.12 per cent at 75,160.30.
 
The selling on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Heritage Foods reported a net profit of ₹23.9 crore, as compared to ₹38.2 crore in the same period last year, down 37 per cent. On a sequential basis, the net profit slipped 31 per cent.
 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,157.6 crore, as compared to ₹1,048.5  crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10.4 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue grew 3.4 per cent. 
 
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹52.2 crore, as compared to ₹79.9 crore a year ago, down 34.6 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 4.5 per cent, as against 7.6 per cent a year ago.
 
The company, in its filing, noted that weak flush season and lower milk availability across key regions drove average landed milk costs to ₹46.7/litre in Q4FY26, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, one of the sharpest raw milk inflation cycles witnessed by the industry in recent years. Despite continued network expansion and deep farmer relationships across core markets, severe supply-side challenges resulted in procurement volumes remaining at 16.38 LLPD in Q4FY26.
 
Further, accelerated momentum delivered a healthy ex-bulk-fats sales revenue growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 FY'26, and an 11 per cent Y-o-Y for FY'26. Growth was driven by strong traction across value added products, premiumisation, and sustained market share gain across key categories, markets, and channels.
 
Milk sales volumes grew 1 per cent Y-o-Y to 11.73 LLPD in Q4FY26 and 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 11.83 LLPD in FY26, while average selling prices improved 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹57.80/litre in Q4 FY26 and 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹57.13/litre in FY26, supported by calibrated pricing actions and strong brand demand.
 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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