Hero Motors hits new high; stock up 99% against issue price in 7 days

Hero Motors share price movement

The share price of Hero Motors hit a new high of ₹167.45, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals in an otherwise subdued market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the auto ancillary company soared 22 per cent.

Hero Motors’ market price zoomed 99 per cent against its issue price of ₹84 per share in the past seven trading days. It has more than doubled, up 108 per cent from its listing day’s low of ₹80.50 on the BSE. Hero Motors made its stock market debut on September 23, 2026.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE What’s driving Hero Motors' stock price? At 10:48 AM, Hero Motors quoted 7.5 per cent higher at ₹163.95, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 62.69 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Hero Motors is an automotive technology company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered powertrain solutions, gears & transmissions, bike powertrain systems and alloy & metallic components. The company caters to global and domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across 2- wheelers, e-bikes, performance automotive, Electric vehicles (EVs) and other mobility applications.

Hero Motors has progressively moved beyond conventional components toward integrated powertrain and mobility solutions. Its portfolio spans gears & transmissions, electric motors and integrated electric drive units, giving it exposure to increasing technology content in next-gen vehicles.

ICICI Securities in its IPO note on Hero Motors, said the company's EV-related products/services contributed 23 per cent of FY26 revenue versus 12 per cent in FY24, indicating the company’s prominent positioning in the high-growth EV ecosystem. Expanding EV addressable market provides a significant runway of growth for Hero Motors' powertrain portfolio.

Hero Motors is among the first companies in India to capitalize on the global e-bike powertrain opportunity and has a distinct first-mover advantage in this space. It is the only player manufacturing and exporting CVT hubs to global e-bike OEMs from India and is the only manufacturer of integrated electric powertrain products for e-bikes in India.

Hero Motors counts BMW, Ducati Motor, Enviolo Int., Formula Motorsport, etc. among its customers, with an average relationship with its top five customers exceeding 12 years. Its exclusive-supplier status on several BMW projects testifies to adherence to global standards in quality & timely delivery.

Hero Motors has strengthened its technology portfolio through the Yamaha Motors Japan JV, acquisition of Hewland Engineering and the STP Group JV, helping expand capabilities across electric motors, transmission systems and alloy/metal components, the brokerage firm said.

Hero Motors is well positioned to benefit from the structural shift toward electrification and higher-value performance-oriented powertrain solutions, supported by established relationships with global OEMs and a healthy pipeline of new programmes, analysts at ICICI Securities said. The brokerage firm assigned an “Unrated” rating for the stock before its listing.

Meanwhile, India's overall economic backdrop remains supportive as the IMF projected India linked emerging-market growth of 3.9 per cent in CY26 recovering to 4.2 per cent in CY27. As per the CRISIL Report, the global e-bike market is projected to grow at a 6–9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) (2024–2031) to 12.5–14.5 million units, EV penetration in motorcycles is projected to rise from 2.0 per cent (2025) to 10.5–12.5 per cent by 2031 (34–38 per cent CAGR), and the CVT hub market is projected to reach ₹35,000–37,000 crore by 2031, growing at 33–38 per cent CAGR from 2025, Ventura Securities said in its IPO note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.