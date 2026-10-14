Hero Motors jumps 8% after Q1 profit doubles; stock up 100% from IPO level

Hero Motors share price: Shares of auto components maker Hero Motors surged as much as 8 per cent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced its first quarter results following its Dalal Street debut in September.

The shares opened 4.4 per cent higher at ₹161 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹167.39.

Hero Motors made a weak stock market debut on September 23, listing at a discount of over 2 per cent to its issue price of ₹84. However, the stock witnessed strong buying interest after listing and has since more than doubled from its issue price. It touched a record high of ₹178.84 on October 5.

As of 10 am, Hero Motors shares were trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹163.55, taking the company's market capitalisation to ₹7,427.79 crore.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat at 11,711, down 12 points, or 0.06 per cent.

Hero Motors stock was also among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by both volume and value. Nearly 21 million shares changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade, with the total transaction value at ₹371.8 crore, according to exchange data.

CHECK Q2 Results Today For the April-June quarter, Hero Motors has reported a consolidated profit of ₹10.20 crore, up 116 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company had earned a net profit of ₹4.73 crore in Q1 of the last fiscal year.

Its consolidated revenue in Q1 FY27 grew by 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹319 crore. The figure was at ₹256 crore in the year-ago period

Sequentially, the company's net profit declined by nearly 33 per cent from ₹14.80, while the revenue slipped marginally from ₹322.522 crore.

The company also announced the acquisition of another 39 per cent stake in subsidiary Hewland Engineering Limited. The firm will acquire the stake from William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland, the existing shareholders of Hewland Engineering, for consideration aggregating up to GBP 0.60 million.

Presently, Hero Motors holds 51 per cent equity shares of Hewland Engineering and post-acquisition. Post additional acquisition of shares, HEL will continue to be a subsidiary of Hero Motors.