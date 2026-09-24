Hero Motors surges 19% in weak market; zooms 45% in two days on huge volume

Hero Motors share price movement

Newly listed Hero Motors extended its rally, soaring 19 per cent to ₹116.80 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in otherwise a weak market.

The stock price of the auto components & equipment company zoomed 45 per cent from its listing day low of ₹80.50 on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Hero Motors was up 39 per cent against its issue price of ₹84 per share.

At 10:47 AM, Hero Motors traded 17.5 per cent higher at ₹115.74, compared to a 0.88 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 115.86 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

About Hero Motors

Hero Motors is an automotive technology company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered powertrain solutions, gears & transmissions, bike powertrain systems and alloy & metallic components. The company caters to global and domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across 2-wheelers, e-bikes, performance automotive, electric vehicles (EVs) and other mobility applications.

Hero Motors counts BMW, Ducati Motor, Enviolo Int., Formula Motorsport, etc. among its customers, with an average relationship with its top five customers exceeding 12 years. Its exclusive-supplier status on several BMW projects testifies adherence to global standards in quality & timely delivery.

Hero Motors is uniquely positioned to address the need of premium Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and performance ICE segment that require high-performance transmission systems capable of handling tough torque needs while keeping components lightweight.

ALSO READ: Insurance-related stocks crack: PB Fintech, Max, HDFC Life slide up to 20% It is among the first companies in India to capitalize on the global e-bike powertrain opportunity and have a distinct first mover advantage in this space. It is the only player manufacturing and exporting Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) hubs to global e-bike OEMs from India and is the only manufacturer of integrated electric powertrain products for e-bikes in India.

Brokerages view on Hero Motors

Hero Motors is well positioned to benefit from the structural shift towards electrification and higher-value performance-oriented powertrain solutions, supported by established relationships with global OEMs and a healthy pipeline of new programmes. At the upper price band of IPO i.e. ₹84, it is being valued at 74x P/E & 3x P/S on FY26, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the IPO note.