Hexagon Nutrition shares yield 7% listing gains; meet IPO GMP estimates

Shares of research-driven nutrition company Hexagon Nutrition made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Friday, June 12, 2026, after the company raised ₹138.87 crore through its initial public offering ( IPO ).

Hexagon Nutrition shares started their maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹48 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹3 or 6.67 per cent over its issue price of ₹45 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at ₹48.25 apiece, representing a premium of ₹3.25 per share or 7.22 per cent over the issue price.

The listing was broadly in line with, and slightly better than, grey market expectations. Ahead of its market debut, shares of Hexagon Nutrition were trading at ₹47.75 apiece in the unofficial market, according to sources tracking grey market activity. This implied a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2.75 per share, or 6.11 per cent over the issue price.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO details

The public issue comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 30.9 million equity shares by promoters Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar. The issue was offered in a price band of ₹42–₹45 per share, with a lot size of 333 shares. Hexagon Nutrition IPO was open for subscription from Friday, June 5, 2026, to Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: Sensex rises 1,000 pts intra-day; Nifty above 23,450: Key reasons here Brokerages had shared mixed views on the issue. Swastika Investmart recommended the IPO for investors with a long-term investment horizon of two to three years while advising those seeking listing gains to avoid the issue. Equivision, on the other hand, suggested that investors may consider subscribing. It noted that, given the company's diversified nutrition portfolio, established manufacturing footprint, and industry positioning, the issue appeared reasonably priced relative to listed peers.

ALSO READ: Market sentiment: How to shield retirement savings from emotional decisions The public issue received bids for 1,159.6 crore shares against 21.6 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 53.68 times, according to exchange data. Investor demand was led by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which was subscribed 161.49 times. The retail investor category was subscribed 26.85 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 19.77 times.

As the issue consisted entirely of an OFS, Hexagon Nutrition will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

"Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer ('Offer Proceeds') and all such Offer Proceeds (net of any Offer-related expenses to be borne by the Selling Shareholders) will go to the Selling Shareholders, in proportion to the Offered Shares sold by the respective Selling Shareholder as part of the Offer," said the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).