HFCL shares gained 10.7 per cent on BSE, hitting a 52-week high at ₹118.76 per share in an otherwise weak market. At 1:21 PM, HFCL’s share price was trading 9.4 per cent higher at ₹117.29 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.83 per cent at 76,851.73.

The company reported its Q4FY26 results on Thursday, in market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company posted a net profit of ₹178.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to a net loss of ₹81.43 crore a year ago. Its revenue was ₹1,824.12 crore, up 17.4 per cent from ₹800.72 crore a year ago.

HFCL’s total expenses stood at ₹1,617.71 crore, as compared to ₹918.19 crore Y-o-Y, and its total income stood at ₹1,846.38 crore, as compared to ₹814.36 crore a year ago.

Additonally, order book grew to ₹21,206 crore highest ever in FY26, as compared to ₹9,967 crore. READ | Newgen Software shares surge 11% on Q4 results, dividend announcement "Looking ahead, we strongly believe that HFCL is entering a structurally stronger and more predictable growth phase. We are witnessing not only a substantial expansion in our order book but also improvement in its quality, with a higher share of exports, long-term contracts, and high-margin products," said Mahendra Nahata, managing director, HFCL. The board approved a dividend for the financial year 2025-26 at 20 per cent, i.e., ₹0.2 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, which shall be paid, subject to the approval.Additonally, order book grew to ₹21,206 crore highest ever in FY26, as compared to ₹9,967 crore.

He added: Our strategic initiatives, backward integration into optical fiber preform, expansion in defence sector, growing global footprint, and a strong focus on product-led growth are building a powerful foundation for sustained margin expansion and improved returns.

HFCL Limited is an end-to-end digital network solutions provider offering high-speed and secure voice and data transmission services to telecom operators, defence establishments, and railways across global markets. The company's portfolio spans advanced optical fibre solutions, open-source wireless access systems, multiband 5G radios, and state-of-the-art system integration services — catering to the evolving connectivity needs of individuals, enterprises, and governments.

Technology sits at the core of HFCL's business model. Its in-house research and development teams collaborate with global technology leaders to drive sustained innovation and develop next-generation communication network solutions. The company designs, builds, manages, and maintains advanced networks across multiple terrains and geographies, spanning regional and international borders.