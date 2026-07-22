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Home / Markets / News / HFCL stock jumps 4% on Q1 turnaround; board okays ₹215-cr AI data centre

HFCL stock jumps 4% on Q1 turnaround; board okays ₹215-cr AI data centre

The board of HFCL Ltd has approved an investment of ₹215 crore to set up an advanced AI data centre.

HFCL Ltd share price

HFCL stock jumps 4% on Q1 turnaround; board okays ₹215-cr AI data centre

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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HFCL Ltd shares surged over 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The company said that it turned profitable in Q1, posting a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹245.64 crore. It had reported a loss of ₹29.30 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. 
 
Additionally, the board has approved an investment of ₹215 crore in building an advanced AI Data Centre Connectivity Solutions manufacturing facility.  The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Data Center Connectivity Products will have a capacity of 2,70,000 assemblies per annum, the company said in a filing.  Post results, the stock extended the opening gains and touched an intraday high of ₹228 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
 
As of 2:20 PM, the stock was trading firmly in the green, up 3.6 per cent at ₹225.90, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which was down 202 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 23,985
 
HFCL Ltd said that its revenue in Q1FY27 stood at ₹1,914.98 crore, up 119.85 per cent from ₹871.02 crore reported in Q1FY26. 

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Ebitda for the quarter surged by more than 930 per cent to ₹445.27 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 1,832 bps to 23.25 per cent on Y-o-Y basis.
 
The company also achieved its highest-ever order book of ₹26,665 crore at the end of three-month quarter on June 30, 2026, nearly five times FY26 revenue.
 
Also, the company has announced the expansion of its Optical Fiber, and Optical Fiber Cable capacity by setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility of Preform as backward integration are progressing as planned. 
Commenting on the performance, Mahendra Nahata, MD, said, that the strategic initiatives undertaken are now translating into tangible outcomes. He said that the company has delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, profitability and the order book during Q1FY27.  "The convergence of AI, digital infrastructure, optical connectivity and defence modernisation is creating significant long-term opportunities for the company. To further strengthen our leadership in optical connectivity space, the board has approved expansion of manufacturing set-up for advanced data centre connectivity products with an investment of approximately ₹215 crore. With our expanding technology portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and global presence, we remain well positioned to create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders,” Nahata said.
 

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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