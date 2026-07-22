HFCL stock jumps 4% on Q1 turnaround; board okays ₹215-cr AI data centre

HFCL Ltd shares surged over 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The company said that it turned profitable in Q1, posting a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹245.64 crore. It had reported a loss of ₹29.30 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Additionally, the board has approved an investment of ₹215 crore in building an advanced AI Data Centre Connectivity Solutions manufacturing facility. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Data Center Connectivity Products will have a capacity of 2,70,000 assemblies per annum, the company said in a filing. Post results, the stock extended the opening gains and touched an intraday high of ₹228 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:20 PM, the stock was trading firmly in the green, up 3.6 per cent at ₹225.90, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which was down 202 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 23,985

HFCL Ltd said that its revenue in Q1FY27 stood at ₹1,914.98 crore, up 119.85 per cent from ₹871.02 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Ebitda for the quarter surged by more than 930 per cent to ₹445.27 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 1,832 bps to 23.25 per cent on Y-o-Y basis.

The company also achieved its highest-ever order book of ₹26,665 crore at the end of three-month quarter on June 30, 2026, nearly five times FY26 revenue.