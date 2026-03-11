HG Infra shares soar 10% on receiving ₹401 cr thermal power project order

Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. rallied over 10 per cent on Wednesday after it received an order worth ₹401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy in Anuppur.

The company's stock rose as much as 10.6 per cent during the day to ₹542.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain in at least a year. The stock pared gains to trade 8.9 per cent higher at ₹533.1 apiece, compared to a 0.61 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:26 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 28 per cent this year, compared to a 7.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. HG Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,497.73 crore.

HG Infra bags order win worth ₹401 crore

HG Infra said it has received an order worth ₹401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP) Pvt. Ltd. for works related to railway infrastructure at a thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh, according to an exchange filing.

The contract involves execution of civil works, including earthwork, bridges and station buildings, along with permanent way (P-way) works for the development of railway infrastructure at the 2x800 megawatt thermal power project at Anuppur. The order has been awarded on an item rate or bill of quantities (BOQ) basis and is to be executed within a period of 18 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

HG Infra is an infrastructure development company. The company specialises in executing end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects across transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), including transmission.

The company reported an 18.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹94.28 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26) from ₹115.14 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 12.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,421.16 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,264.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 7.6 per cent to ₹308.78 crore during the quarter compared with ₹286.90 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the Ebitda margin slipped to 21.7 per cent in Q3FY26 from 22.7 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.