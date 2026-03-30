Higher crude oil prices, uncertainty weigh on commercial vehicle sales

While Tata Motors was down 7.7 per cent, Ashok Leyland shed 5.4 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and BSE Auto index were down 2.2 per cent each. With today’s decline, the market price of Tata Motors has corrected 22 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹508.95, touched on February 27, 2026. The stock price of Ashok Leyland is down 28 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹215.35, touched on February 11, 2026.

The BSE Auto index has corrected about 15 per cent since the start of the West Asia war on February 28, 2026, till date. From a macro perspective, the war resulted in Brent surging sharply from $73 per barrel (pre-war levels) to reaching a high of $120 per barrel and now hovering around $113–115 per barrel, a meaningful spike of over 50 per cent. Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $114.95 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

A sharp spike in oil prices can have a cascading impact on inflation, GDP growth, current account deficit, currency, and bond yields. Every $10 per barrel increase in crude oil raises India’s current account deficit (CAD) by 35–50 basis points of GDP, adds 20–25 basis points to headline CPI inflation (via fuel and transport costs), dampens GDP growth by 15–20 basis points, and exerts depreciation pressure on the rupee, according to analysts at Axis Securities.

Furthermore, the ongoing West Asia conflict also poses near-term risks to the CV demand cycle, led by potential domestic disruptions. In a scenario of an extended war, higher inflation would result in narrowing the room for any potential rate cut the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have otherwise undertaken, the brokerage firm said.

YES Securities believes that there has been some impact on inquiries, especially from large fleet operators, linked to ongoing geopolitical issues, which has led to a shift in focus to conserve cash due to the uncertainty. However, even as the situation evolves, dealers remain confident of quick normalcy as disruptions are expected to be short-lived. However, the government stance on fuel price increase ahead is an important factor to watch, as a significant change can weigh on prevailing healthy sentiments.