Higher FY27 inflation target signals rate hikes to come later: Vijayakumar

RBI holds the rates and keeps the stance unchanged

RBI chose to hold policy rates in the monetary policy announcement today, June 5, 2026: Repo rate remains at 5.25 per cent , and the standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) at 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively. The stance has been kept unchanged at neutral, implying room for further action.

Why the status quo in rates and stance?

The RBI had initiated a rate-cutting cycle in 2025, cutting policy repo rates by 125 basis points (bps) during the year. CRR was also cut by 100 bps to infuse ample liquidity in the system. The benign inflationary environment in India - consumer price index (CPI) inflation averaging 2.1 percent in FY26 - enabled this aggressive rate cut.

Parallelly, the government had provided big fiscal stimulus through income tax relief and goods and services tax (GST) cuts and rationalisation. These monetary and fiscal stimuli did succeed in reviving faltering economic growth.

Advanced estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY26 are impressive at about 7.6 per cent. The growth impulses in the economy continue to be strong, as reflected in buoyant demand in segments like automobiles and good growth in services. As the Governor remarked, “overall the economic situation is resilient.” It is important that this growth momentum sustains, and therefore, the MPC thought it appropriate to hold the rates through a unanimous decision.

GDP growth revised downwards and inflation revised upwards

In the context of the energy crisis and its spillover effects, the central bank has revised GDP growth estimates for FY27 to 6.6 percent from 6.9 percent in the last policy. Inflation for FY27 has been revised upwards to 5.1 percent from 4.6 percent earlier, taking the cost-push consequences of the recent hike in petroleum products and the expected sub-normal monsoon due to the emergence of El Nino conditions.

Rupee depreciation has been a major macro concern since the West Asian conflict began. Rupee depreciation is largely the consequence of the rising current account deficit (CAD), which is expected to rise above 2 per cent of the GDP in FY27, leaving a balance of payments (BoP) deficit of about $60 billion. India has financed bigger CADs without much strain in the past when we received ample FPI inflows. But the situation now is markedly different: foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows touched $19 billion in 2025 and have already crossed $24 billion, so far, in 2026. FPIs have been selling in India and investing in the AI trade, particularly in booming markets like South Korea and Taiwan.

Since it is important to finance the CAD without much disruption and keep the rupee stable, it is important to seek new initiatives to augment forex receipts. In the policy, the Governor announced the following measures to achieve this objective:

Hedging cost support for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits

Increase in the forex swap window.

Increased access to government bonds in the fully accessible route (FAR) route

Increased limit for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs) for investment in the Indian listed equity market.

This facility is also available to all persons residing outside India.

Alongside these monetary measures, the government today announced an income tax amendment ordinance exempting the interest earned from investment in government securities by FIIs from tax.

These measures can contribute significantly to increasing forex inflows. Anticipating this, the rupee has appreciated to 95.35 to the dollar by 11 AM today from the closing rate of 95.62 yesterday. The 10-year yields have declined to about 6.9 percent.

In brief, the June monetary policy is a bold statement that addresses the present macro concerns even while striving to keep the resilient growth of the economy intact. The higher inflation target of 5.1 percent in FY27 signals rate hikes to come later in the year. The extent of the rate hikes will depend on the incoming data and evolving outlook.

(Disclaimer: This article is by V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own.)