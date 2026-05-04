Higher input costs, price hikes may play spoilsport for Hindustan Unilever

Gross margin deteriorated quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) by 110 basis points to 50.4 per cent. But tighter overheads pushed consolidated operating profit margin up 40 basis points to 23.5 per cent (as a percentage of sales and other operating income). During the quarter, the company undertook 2-5 per cent price hikes and may go through another round to offset commodity inflation.

Consolidated turnover for Q4FY26 grew by 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,350 crore. Operating profit was up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹3,840 crore. Recurring net profit grew 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,700 crore, aided by lower effective tax rates. Advertising and promotion cost was down 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 9.2 per cent and other expenses and employee cost were down 80 basis points and 30 basis points Y-o-Y, respectively. About ₹3,500 crore were deployed in bolt-on acquisitions in FY26, including Minimalist and Oziva, which are digital-first, premium beauty platforms. ₹2,000 crore capex is allocated for expanding capacity in liquid formats across home care, personal care and beauty.

Management maintained guidance that FY27 will be better than FY26. Given possible material cost inflation of 8-10 per cent, HUL may hike prices again and optimise overheads. The mid-term margin guidance remained 22.5-23.5 per cent. Premiumisation, operating leverage and cost-saving initiatives will offset raw material cost inflation.

HUL has gained market share (volume and value-led) on the back of strong brands, and omni-channel execution. Premiumisation, innovation, and scaling of quick commerce are giving it a competitive edge.

The 6 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth is the best in 12 quarters. The firm reiterated its focus on competitive volume-led growth through sharper consumer segmentation, premiumisation, brand modernisation and acceleration in digital and quick commerce. Analysts will reduce FY27 estimates to factor in the demerger of ice-cream business.

Homecare revenue grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y and was the highest growth in 11 quarters, with the segment margin up 20 basis points Y-o-Y. In FY26, it delivered 4 per cent sales growth powered by high single-digit UVG and sustained market share. B&W revenue grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y, while the segment margin declined 90 basis points Y-o-Y. The combined premium beauty portfolio (Minimalist, Simple and Oziva, etc.) is at an annualised revenue run rate of ₹1,400 crore. It delivered 6 per cent unit sales growth (USG) in FY26.

Personal care revenues rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y, while the segment margin rose by 3 basis points Y-o-Y. It delivered 4 per cent unit sales growth in FY26 driven by premiumisation. F&R revenue declined by 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y, while the segment margin rose by 400 basis points Y-o-Y. The segment delivered 5 per cent USG led by mid-single-digit UVG in FY26.

Direct coverage in general trade expanded by 200,000 outlets in FY26. Dedicated infrastructure is being built for specialty retail channels (open-format stores, chemists and cosmetics stores). E-commerce delivered over 25 per cent growth in FY26, aided by digital-first assortment, data-led demand generation and improved fulfilment. A dedicated cross-functional quick commerce organisation was created. The omnichannel approach aligns frontline execution across physical and digital touchpoints.

Management pointed to low demand elasticity in staples like detergents, soaps, shampoos and tea, providing a buffer against demand erosion due to high prices. Demand remained broadly stable throughout the year, aided by lower headline inflation and favourable macro.

The Iran war has led to spikes in crude and crude-linked commodity cost, supply disruptions and depreciation of rupee. On El Niño concerns, the management noted that reservoir levels are significantly above last year’s normal, grain stocks are at record highs and minimum support prices for food grains have risen 5-6 per cent. Rainfall would need to drop below 85 per cent for a serious negative impact on rural demand.