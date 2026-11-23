Cement demand mainly depends on government-led capital expenditure (capex), but recovering retail construction activity and house-building demand have boosted volume. Bans on construction to curb pollution and rural drought could impact activity. Margin recovery may be very gradual. Companies with footprints across regions, better operating leverage, strong balance sheets, and cost optimisation will be the winners in the battle to grab market share.

The industry has several clear trends. There’s consolidation. There’s capex across companies, and there’s surplus capacity. UltraTech commissioned 4.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in September, taking domestic capacity to 204.7 mtpa, and reiterated FY27 capex guidance of ₹10,000 crore, targeting 240 mtpa. Dalmia Bharat commissioned its Belgaum clinker ahead of schedule, while Pune and Kadapa projects remain on track for FY28. Shree Cement commissioned a 3 mtpa mill at Union Cement (UAE-based subsidiary), taking UAE capacity to 7 mtpa. Nuvoco Vistas commissioned a 2 mtpa Surat grinding unit, with Kutch operations to commence in phases from Q3FY27. JSW Cement commissioned 1 mtpa at Nagaur, taking grinding capacity to 25.1 mtpa.

UltraTech’s India Cements operations delivered earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹500 per tonne, with further gains expected by Q4FY28. Dalmia targets 35-40 per cent utilisation and Ebitda breakeven at its Central India assets by Q4FY27, though those assets will drag down consolidated Ebitda by ₹100-125 per tonne in Q3FY27. Nuvoco is ramping up Vadraj. JSW Cement’s Nagaur facility is at 75 per cent utilisation and Ebitda breakeven in Q2FY27, with Ebitda per tonne to reach ₹650-700 by Q4FY27. Shree’s UAE operations are also scaling up, while its ready-mix concrete (RMC) business saw 153 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth.

Volume across industry may have grown by 7 per cent Y-o-Y. JSW Cement led volume growth with 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase, and other good performers included JK Cement (20.3 per cent), Shree Cement (17.8 per cent), and UltraTech Cement (13.3 per cent). Nuvoco and Ramco Cements reported growth of 9.3 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively. Dalmia Bharat had lower growth of 2.9 per cent. Ambuja and ACC saw volume decline of 2.4 per cent and 13.4 per cent, respectively.

ACC reported high Y-o-Y realisation growth of 11.4 per cent, followed by JSW Cement (5.3 per cent), JK Cement (4.5 per cent), and Nuvoco (3.9 per cent). Given Q3FY27 trends and sustained price hikes, the second half (H2) of FY27 should see significant price gains.

However, Ebitda/tonne declined significantly as inflation more than offset price hikes. On average, Ebitda/tonne would be about ₹820 in Q2FY27. UltraTech and Nuvoco were the only companies to see Y-o-Y improvement, with Ebitda/tonne increasing 6.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent to ₹971 per tonne and ₹869 per tonne, respectively.

Management commentary is constructive about demand. UltraTech estimated 10 per cent industry growth in Q2FY27 and expects to outperform. Shree Cement expects 7-10 per cent industry growth and repeated FY27 volume guidance of 40-41 mt. Nuvoco expects 8 per cent growth in H2FY27. JSW Cement guides for high-teens volume growth in FY27. Dalmia Bharat expects to grow in line with the industry at 7-8 per cent.

Cost inflation is a major near-term concern. Dalmia Bharat expects further ₹75-80 per tonne increase in fuel costs, while Nuvoco anticipates overall cost inflation of ₹100-120 per tonne Q-o-Q. Shree Cement and JSW Cement expect an estimated ₹90 per tonne increase. UltraTech expects fuel costs at around ₹2.2/kilocalorie (kcal) in H2FY27. Companies are implementing renewable power capacity and alternative fuels, and strategising for logistics optimisation and operating leverage. UltraTech’s fixed cost per tonne declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27. Renewable power share reached 65.2 per cent at Shree Cement and 52 per cent at Dalmia Bharat, helping the companies to partly offset fuel inflation.