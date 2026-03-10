Hinduja Global Solutions shares jump 16% on UP MoU for Project GANGA

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd rose over 16 per cent on Tuesday after the broadband vertical signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, for the rollout of Project GANGA.

The company's stock rose as much as 16.7 per cent during the day to ₹405.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain in at least a year. The stock pared gains to trade 15 per cent higher at ₹401 apiece, compared to a 0.81 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a six-day losing streak and currently trade at 63 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hinduja Global Solutions has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,873.37 crore.

UP STC signs MoU with HGS broadband arm

The State Transformation Commission of the Uttar Pradesh government signed an MoU with OneOTT Intertainment Ltd. (OIL), the broadband arm of Hinduja Global Solutions, to roll out Project GANGA aimed at expanding digital connectivity across the state.

Under the initiative, the partners plan to connect over 2 million households in the next two to three years by expanding wired broadband access across the state, the company said in the exchange filing.

Project GANGA, which stands for 'Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement', aims to develop 8,000 to 10,000 Digital Service Providers at the Nyaya Panchayat level. These local entrepreneurs will deliver broadband and related digital services to homes and enterprises, the company said.

The project is expected to generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state, with a strong emphasis on encouraging women entrepreneurs, it said. The initiative will also support the state government’s efforts to strengthen digital education and healthcare infrastructure, while providing entrepreneurs with training, financing support, network build-out, and technology enablement.

By combining the Government's digital vision with OIL's execution capabilities, we aim to expand connectivity while creating sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship, Vynsley Fernandes, whole-time director, HGS and managing director & chief executive officer, said. "Project GANGA is structured as a multi-year program focused on entrepreneur onboarding, network deployment and workforce development."