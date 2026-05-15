Hindustan Aeronautics share price today

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics , a public sector aerospace and defence company, fell nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹4,381.2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported lower-than-expected profits for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 02:15 PM, the stock was trading at ₹4,428, down 3.9 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹4,608. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,707 levels, up by 17.80 points or 0.08 per cent.

On the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained around 5 per cent, compared to a 9.3 per cent fall in the Nifty50. HAL's market capitalisation stood at ₹41,475. Its 52-week high was ₹253.73 and 52-week low was ₹159.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, HAL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,196 crore, up 5.5 per cent from ₹3,977 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations grew merely 2 per cent to ₹13,942 crore in the Q4FY26 from ₹13,700 crore in the year-ago period. Its net income also increased 5 per cent to ₹15,093 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹14,351 crore.

The state-run fighter jet maker's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 4 per cent to ₹5,058 crore as compared to ₹5,294 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin contracted to 36.3 per cent from 38.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the full FY26, the company reported a 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹9,116 crore from ₹8,364 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 7 per cent to ₹33,089 crore from ₹30,981 crore in FY25.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 700 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,700; Rupee breaches 96/$ The company's order book stood at around ₹2.54 trillion as of March 31, 2026, against the opening order book position of ₹1.89 trillion after adjusting for current-year liquidation. The growth is mainly driven by the signing of major orders with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MkIA aircraft for ₹62,370 crore, six ALH CG for ₹2,704 crore, and eight Dornier CG for ₹2,186 crore.

JM Financial on Hindustan Aeronautics

According to JM Financial, HAL reported Q4FY26 Ebitda was slightly above JM Financial’s estimates but below consensus expectations, while Ebitda margins of 36.3 per cent also came in lower than anticipated. The brokerage attributed the margin pressure to weaker gross margins despite a sharp decline in provisions during the quarter.

It also highlighted media reports suggesting a delay in the review meeting between HAL and the IAF regarding Tejas Mk1A, reportedly due to pending technical and certification updates. Management commentary on the delivery timeline and integration progress remains awaited.