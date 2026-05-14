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Home / Markets / News / HAL shares gain 4% as Q4 net profit rises around 6% YoY; revenue 2%

HAL shares gain 4% as Q4 net profit rises around 6% YoY; revenue 2%

In the March quarter (Q4FY26), HAL reported a 5.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,196.04 crore, as compared to ₹3,976.63 crore a year ago

Hindustan Aeronautics HAL share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares gained 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,805.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.1 per cent at 75,431.24.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Thursday, during market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), HAL reported a 5.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,196.04 crore, as compared to ₹3,976.63 crore a year ago.
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹13,942.4 crore, as compared to ₹13,699.85 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 1.7 per cent.
 
The company’s total income in the fourth quarter stood at ₹15,092.97 crore, as compared to ₹14,351.38 crore a year ago. HAL’s total expense stood at ₹9,522.36 crore, as compared to ₹9,149.8 crore Y-o-Y. 
 
 
HAL is India's defence and aerospace public sector undertaking, engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, and overhaul of aircraft, helicopters, engines, and related systems for the Indian Armed Forces and allied agencies.
 
Established with a mandate to build India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities, HAL today operates across multiple divisions spanning aircraft manufacturing, helicopter production, engine manufacturing, aerospace structures, composites, and industrial gas turbines. Key programmes include the licensed manufacture of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter at its Nasik division, the AL-31 FP engine at Koraput, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) at Bangalore, and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at a dedicated division established in 2014.
 
HAL is a critical partner to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), supplying structures for GSLV Mk.III, the Mars Mission, and the human crew module, while also setting up a dedicated facility for cryogenic engine manufacture. Its Industrial and Marine Gas Turbine Division serves clients including ONGC, GAIL, and state electricity boards. The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) facility at Tumakuru, Bengaluru — from which HAL successfully flew the LUH in December 2018 — represents its newest greenfield manufacturing footprint.
 

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Topics : HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Buzzing stocks Q4 Results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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