Hindustan Aeronautics hits 52-week low; defence stock slips 10% in 6 days

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price today

Share price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹3,580.10, falling nearly 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.6 per cent at 74,048 at 11:36 AM.

The stock price of the state-owned aerospace & defence company quoted at its lowest level since March 2025. In the past six trading days, it slipped 10 per cent, and has declined 31 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹5,166 touched on May 16, 2025.

Why is HAL stock underperforming the market?

HAL, one of the largest Defence PSU in India, is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

HAL derives majority of its revenues from the Indian defense sector. Accordingly, continuous flow of orders from defence sector, which in turn depend on the defense budget, is critical for the company’s prospects.

Analysts view the recent news regarding HAL’s potential exclusion from the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program as a material negative for its long-term growth outlook.

However, HAL on February 4, 2026, clarified that the company did not receive any official communication in this regard and, therefore, is not in a position to comment on these reports at this stage.

“Since the official communication is yet to be received from DRDO, the company cannot be comment on the said news referred in the subject,” HAL had said.

Meanwhile, HAL reiterate that it has a robust confirmed order book, providing strong revenue visibility, and a healthy production and execution pipeline extending up to 2032.

Though execution of LCA Mk1A has been impacted (due to delays in engines delivery from GE), management has recently stated that GE has opened a new line and expected to deliver 24 engines in CY26E (as compared to 5 engines as of now).

ALSO READ: RIL share price tumbles 4%; govt's export duty on fuel spooks investors HAL also clarified that 14 LCA Mk1A aircrafts are ready (5 fully ready for delivery, 9 flight tested) and production continues despite engine shortages. GE has guided delivery of ~24 engines in CY26, with ramp-up toward ~30 engines annually thereafter. With four operational production lines (including one line through private players), HAL remains confident of complete delivery of 180 LCAs by 2032-33.

Brokerages view on HAL

Importantly, HAL's management reiterated that AMCA prototype phase does not figure in revenue projections for the next decade, and even if excluded at this stage, the company will participate in the production phase later, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

ALSO READ: Oil may hit $200 per barrel if Iran war lasts till June, warns Macquarie Additionally, there are number of large-scale contracts (like deck-based fighters for Navy, multi role helicopters etc) which will be placed with HAL in the next 4-5 years. Moreover, RoH contracts to the tune of ₹20,000 crore on an annual basis are expected to be placed with the company, considering the increasing need of repair & maintenance for existing and future platforms. This pipeline of orders gives longer term visibility on the company’s revenue growth in the coming years, the brokerage firm said.

Apart from licensed production, HAL focused on development of indigenous aircrafts and helicopters, which can be translated into production orders and shall give revenue visibility for the next 5-10 years. The company has been making efforts towards improving exports and aim to secure export orders with its existing platforms. However, quantum of exports continues to remain low, according to CARE Ratings Limited (CareEdge Ratings).

The rating agency believes that HAL will continue to benefit from its strategic importance to the Indian defence forces, resulting in maintaining its leadership position in the Indian Aerospace and Defence industry supported by long track record of operations, high entry barriers, and maintaining its highly comfortable financial risk profile. ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.