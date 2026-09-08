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Home / Markets / News / Copper prices at record high send Hindustan Copper stock 4% higher

Copper prices at record high send Hindustan Copper stock 4% higher

According to a Bloomberg report, copper prices rose for a fourth day on the London Metal Exchange (LME), touching an all-time peak of $14,617 a ton. The industrial metal is up 17 per cent this year.

Hindustan Copper share price

Despite the rally in base metal's prices, Hindustan Copper's stock remains flat so far this year but has gained 115 per cent in the last one year.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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Shares of Hindustan Copper rallied nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, September 8, following a sharp surge in copper prices to record high levels amid tight supply and expectations the US will tariff imports of refined metal. 
 
According to a Bloomberg report, copper prices rose for a fourth day on the London Metal Exchange (LME), touching an all-time peak of $14,617 a ton. The industrial metal is up 17 per cent this year. As of 9.40 am, 3-month contract was trading 0.65 per cent higher at $14,509 a ton. 
 
The rise in the metal prices buoyed Hindustan Copper stock by 3.6 per cent to Rs 527.25 on the BSE as against the last closing price of Rs 508.90 apiece. As of 9.30 AM, the metal stock was trading 3.05 per cent higher at Rs 524.40 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was 0.53 per cent lower at 75,728. Nearly 4.4 million shares of the company had changed hands on the BSE and NSE combined so far. 
 
 
Despite the rally in base metal's prices, the stock remains flat so far this year but has gained 115 per cent in the last one year.  For Hindustan Copper, higher copper realisations have a relatively direct earnings linkage, said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. In Q1 FY27, revenue from operations rose 81.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹936.5 crore, while consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased 162.5 per cent to ₹352.4 crore. This, he said, gives the current rally an earnings anchor rather than making it purely a momentum trade. Also Read | Hindustan Copper plans capital investment of ₹7,000 cr in next 5-6 yrs The government recently offloaded stake in Hindustan Copper via an offer for sale (OFS). The government offloaded over 5.80 crore shares or up to 6 per cent (including 3 per cent green shoe option) at a floor price of ₹514 apiece. 
 

Hindustan Copper shares: Time to buy?

Fundamentally, Dasani said that Hindustan Copper has already seen a substantial re-rating, so the next leg increasingly depends on production growth, mine expansion and earnings execution. The copper cycle is favourable, but at these valuations, execution needs to keep pace with expectations, he advised.

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Meanwhile, technical charts signal positive trend could continue. Harish Jujarey, AVP - equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that Hindustan Copper stock has been witnessing choppy movements over the past few months. The stock gained nearly 10 per cent in the first half of August, but has given up most of those gains in recent sessions. Also Read | Base metals playbook: Stock selection key for investors as easy gains fade
 
"The stock had given a positive breakout by moving above its falling trend line and is currently consolidating around its key 50-DMA and 200-DMA. The overall technical setup remains positive, with multiple supports placed in the 500 - 480 range," he said adding that the stock could maintain its positive trend  and a sustained move higher could lead to a bounce towards 585, followed by 620 in the short to medium term. 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:36 AM IST