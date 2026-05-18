Hindustan Copper shares jump 4% after Q4 PAT zooms 137%; dividend declared

Hindustan Copper share price today: Hindustan Copper shares today defied the market selling to jump 4 per cent in intraday move on the back of Hindustan Copper shares today defied the market selling to jump 4 per cent in intraday move on the back of March 2026 quarter results wherein its net profit more than doubled. Hindustan Copper opened 2 per cent higher at ₹580 and touched a high of ₹591.90.

As of 11:40 AM, Hindustan Copper shares were outperforming the markets, quoting 2.46 per cent northward at ₹584.30. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.4 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Nearly 12 million shares of the government-owned enterprise changed hands, higher then the previous session's total traded quantity of 8.5 million, according to NSE data.

Hindustan Copper Q4 result

Hindustan Copper, the country's sole vertically integrated copper producer, has reported a 137.3 per cent Y-o-Y surge in net profit to ₹444.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of higher revenue. The company had earned a net profit of ₹187.18 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose by 58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,156 crore, compared to ₹731.40 crore a year ago.

READ | ₹6trn gone! Sensex dips 1000pts intraday; oil, rupee keep investors on edge Meanwhile, the board of Hindustan Copper has approved a proposal for raising up to ₹500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The board also gave the nod to raise funds via Qualified InstitutionalI Placement (QIP) of up to 9.69 crore equity shares for funding the capital expenditure and expansion plans approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Hindustan Copper stock: Analyst view

Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that Hindustan Copper has witnessed a decent recovery from its March low of ₹445 to around ₹618 levels. Following this sharp upmove, the stock has entered a phase of consolidation within a narrow range while maintaining a positive bias.

From a technical perspective, the stock continues to trade in a higher-top, higher-bottom formation, indicating that the broader trend remains constructive. It is also holding firmly above its short-term moving averages of 20-DMA and 50-DMA, which also supports positive momentum.

READ | Allied Blenders shares hit 5% lower circuit as Q4 profit tanks 52% Y-o-Y On the downside, he said that ₹560 and ₹530 are likely to act as immediate support levels. "As long as the stock sustains above these levels, the overall trend is expected to remain positive. On the upside, the stock may witness a bounce towards ₹640, followed by ₹670 levels in the short to medium term," Harish said, adding that the recent news regarding the restrictions imposed on silver bar imports is also a positive for the company in the short to medium term.

Hindustan Copper dividend 2026

In another related development, the board of Hindustan Copper recommended a final dividend of ₹1.86 per share for FY2025-26.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is a central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. It is the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company's current focus lies in exploration, mining and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.