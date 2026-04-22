Hindustan Unilever rallies 6% in 2 days; what's driving FMCG stock?

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) extended their rally, gaining 3 per cent at ₹2,380 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 78,690 at 11:01 AM.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the past two trading days, the stock price of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company surged 6 per cent. It has bounced back 18 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,023.05 touched on April 2, 2026. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹2,682.41 on September 4, 2025.

What's driving HUL's stock price in the past 2 days?

HUL's stock price has seen an upward movement in the past two trading days, following Nestle's strong performance for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, with sequential revenue growth improvement upwards of 20 per cent. This was the first quarter after the completion of the GST transition.

Meanwhile, following a period of GST-led corrections, HUL raised prices for its soap brands by 5-10 per cent. This shift responds to a sharp rise in production costs, with packaging materials and palm oil prices trending significantly higher. With further hikes expected in detergents and face washes, HUL is initiating a new pricing cycle to protect margins, despite the risk of near-term volume moderation.

HUL trades at 44x FY27e EPS of ₹50.3 and 40x FY28e EPS of ₹55.6. Overall, the recent actions indicate the start of a broader pricing cycle, which should support margins despite potential near-term volume moderation, according to analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERs NSE The crude oil price fell by 15 per cent during the month and rose 56 per cent on 6-month basis. Polypropylene and HDPE rose by 44 per cent/50 per cent for the month, respectively. Similarly, Palm Oil & Caustic Soda rose by 11 per cent/23 per cent on 3- month basis. Coffee prices declined by 15 per cent/22 per cent on 3-month/1 year basis while wheat prices were down 12 per cent over 3-month period, the brokerage firm said in FMCG report.

ICICI Securities sees more upside in HUL stock price

As early signs of commodity inflation return to the FMCG basket, analysts at ICICI Securities believe HUL is structurally better positioned to navigate the cycle. Historically, inflationary environments allow large players to flex their pricing power, driving positive price-led growth.

Though this could weigh on near-term margins, given the lag between commodity inflation and price hikes, the brokerage firm believes HUL has levers to drive operating leverage primarily through tactical rationalisation of ad spends.

Furthermore, inflationary pressures disproportionately squeeze the unit economics of smaller, regional players, paving the way for large companies like HUL to capture incremental volume share. Analysts believe the key monitorables include the underlying consumer volume trajectory and the elasticity of demand as these price hikes are absorbed at retail level. The brokerage firm reiterated its 'BUY' rating on HUL with a target price of ₹2,800 per share. ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.