Hindustan Unilever slips 3%, hits over 6-year low ahead of Q2 results

Hindustan Unilever share price movement

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) hit an over six-year low at ₹1,758.60, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals, a day ahead of its September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) results.

The stock price of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company quoted at its lowest level since March 2020. It hit a low of ₹1,756 on March 19, 2026, the BSE data shows.

In the past month, HUL underperformed the market by declining nearly 10 per cent, against a 2 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, HUL’s share price dipped 24 per cent, compared to a 13.6 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

At 10:50 AM on Tuesday, HUL traded 3 per cent lower at ₹1,765.55 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 73,591. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 2.32 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

HUL – Q2 results on October 28, 2026

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The board of directors of HUL are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The board will also consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

Brokerages view on FMCG sector, HUL

Analysts at Elara Capital expect the FMCG demand environment to remain stable in Q2FY27E, with volume growth moderating sequentially for the Elara FMCG universe (ex-ITC) to 9.0 per cent in Q2FY27E (vs. 9.5 per cent in Q1FY27), due to commodity inflation. Most FMCG companies announced fresh price hikes in Q2FY27 after already undertaking price hikes in Q1.

The brokerage firm expects sequential gross margin contraction of 51bp in its FMCG coverage, due to higher priced inventory. It expects revenue of FMCG coverage universe (ex-ITC) to grow 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Most of the low-priced inventory is utilized; so, the brunt of higher-priced inventory will weigh on gross margin. Both foods and Home and Personal care companies are likely to be hit, due to inflation in key raw material prices, such as milk, sugar, edible oils and crude derivatives.

“Within our FMCG coverage universe, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate, Britannia, Dabur, and Emami may see earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin contraction on a YoY basis in Q2FY27,” analysts at Elara Capital said in the quarterly preview. It expects EBITDA margin to decline 17bp YoY and 86bp quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, key commodity trends were largely inflationary throughout Q2. Sugar and milk prices were up by 18 per cent YoY and 3 per cent YoY, respectively. Palm oil and palm fatty acid distillate (PFAD) prices rose 21 per cent YoY each and PFAD prices were up 3 per cent month-on-month (MoM). Copra prices rose by 8.7 per cent QoQ in Q2FY27 (down 35 per cent from the peak). Crude prices increased by 47 per cent YoY.

Durability of stable demand in the second-half of the financial year 2026-27 (H2FY27) and commodity price movement of raw material are key monitorables, it added.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking expect sequential improvement in revenue growth in FMCG (ex-VBL). The pricing growth has offset the slight moderation in volume offtakes. Companies have been supporting volume growth through trade incentives, ahead of the festive season. However, elevated raw material costs are likely to impact gross margin for most companies.

The brokerage firm expects HUL to report double-digit revenue driven by price hikes. “We expect pricing growth to impact volume growth, with volume growth likely to be close to mid-single digits. For the coming quarter, we anticipate EBITDA margin contraction by 21bps QoQ due to input cost pressures,” analysts at Antique Stock Broking said in Q2FY27 earnings preview. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.