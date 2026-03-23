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Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Zinc falls 6% as markets crash, silver prices drag sentiment

Hindustan Zinc falls 6% as markets crash, silver prices drag sentiment

The selling pressure was further exacerbated by a decline in silver prices. On the MCX, silver May futures slipped below the psychological mark of ₹200,000 per kg to ₹199,643 on Monday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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Hindustan Zinc Share Price:  Shares of Hindustan Zinc, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, came under pressure on Monday amid a broad-based sell-off in the markets, as benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell over 2 per cent each. Mirroring the broader sentiment, Hindustan Zinc’s share price declined as much as 5.97 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹484 per share on the NSE. The stock has fallen nearly 40 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹733 per share scaled earlier this year on January 28, 2026, on the NSE.
 
The selling pressure was further exacerbated by a decline in silver prices. On the MCX, silver May futures slipped below the psychological mark of ₹200,000 per kg to ₹199,643 during intraday deals on Monday. At last check, silver MCX futures were trading with a loss of 7.83 per cent at ₹209,026 per kg. 
(Source: MCX)
 
       
That said, though Hindustan Zinc shares recovered partially, they continued to trade lower on the bourses on Monday. At 02:05 PM, the company’s shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹489.80 per share on the NSE, reflecting a loss of 4.85 per cent from its previous close of ₹514.75 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 22,653, down 461 points, or 1.99 per cent.

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Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel partner to scale low-carbon zinc solutions with EcoZen

In another development, Hindustan Zinc announced that it has strengthened its longstanding association with Tata Steel to expand the integration of EcoZen, its low-carbon zinc solution, into sustainable steel manufacturing.
 
The collaboration, the company said, reflects both companies’ shared commitment to embedding climate considerations into core industrial processes and procurement strategies. EcoZen, Asia’s first low-carbon zinc, is produced using renewable energy and has a verified carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of zinc—approximately 75 per cent lower than the global industry average. 
 
"By significantly reducing emissions at the raw material stage, EcoZen enables downstream industries to meaningfully lower value-chain emissions and advance their decarbonisation goals," the company said in a release.
 
Speaking on the development, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, "EcoZen represents our vision to offer sustainable metal solutions that support the evolving needs of global manufacturing. Our partnership with Tata Steel is a significant milestone in scaling up the adoption of low-carbon zinc and reinforcing greener supply chains across India’s industrial ecosystem." 
 

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Topics : Hindustan Zinc Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Share price share market Markets Sensex Nifty Silver Prices

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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